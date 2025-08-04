Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 03:46 Uhr
The Icons: Taiwan NIAR and Cambridge CISL Forge Sustainability Partnership at Entopia Building

TheIconsCollective

Dr. Hung-Yin Tsai, President of Taiwan NIAR. (Photography: The Icons)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by«The Icons», Taiwan's National Institutes of Applied Research (NIAR) and the University of Cambridge's Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) have marked a milestone in tech diplomacy by co-hosting the Taiwan-UK Sustainability R&D Forum at Cambridge's award-winning Entopia Building. The event, held on June 16, 2025, united leaders from government, academia, and industry across Europe and Asia to drive collaboration on net-zero emissions, resilient urban environments, and sustainable semiconductors.

Dr. Hung-Yin Tsai, President of NIAR, emphasized the forum's role in connecting Taiwan's innovation ecosystem with the global community. "This collaboration is concrete evidence of Taiwan's tech sector entering the global supply chain and sustainability agenda," Dr. Tsai stated. Focused on translating research into real-world solutions, NIAR spotlighted three pioneering Taiwanese startups-including DEUVtek, Microip Inc. and Light Momentum Technology Corp.-under the Advanced Chip Design Research Center (ACDRC) joint research projects, showcasing advances from green semiconductors to AI-powered smart technologies.

The Entopia Building, a model for sustainable architecture, symbolized the spirit of shared progress and real-world impact. "Hosting this dialogue here reflects our commitment to embedding Taiwanese innovation at the heart of Europe's sustainability ecosystem," Dr. Tsai noted.

NIAR's strategy includes supporting globally minded companies and fostering talent exchange, inviting European students to engage directly in Taiwan's industrial innovation. The forum affirms that meaningful breakthroughs emerge from cross-border, interdisciplinary dialogue and that Taiwan is committed to global partnership for a sustainable future.

TheIconsCollective
Through institutionalised collaboration mechanisms and international talent exchange programmes, NIAR is actively building an innovation ecosystem capable of global dialogue, connecting Taiwan with the world and shaping future possibilities. (Photography: CISL)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb545a60-37ec-4b80-8d0f-3875f7c6d2dd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09da4817-84fc-4213-b22d-39f7066e22c5



Media contact The Icons bd@theicons.net

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
