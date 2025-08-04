Shilpa Medicare Limited: Alveolus Bio Secures Strategic Investment from Shilpa Medicare to Advance Groundbreaking Pulmonary Therapeutics

Shilpa Medicare Serves as Lead Investor, Positioning Alveolus Bio for Phase 2 Clinical Trials and First-in-Human Studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and RAICHUR, India, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveolus Bio, a pioneering respiratory drug development biotech company founded by Dr. Vivek Lal from University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL, has announced a strategic financing round led by Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE: 524742) (NSE: SHILPAMED), a prominent global pharmaceutical company with extensive expertise in respiratory therapeutics manufacturing and biotechnology innovation.

Through this collaboration, Shilpa Biologics, the biologics arm of Shilpa Medicare, will become Alveolus Bio's exclusive global development and manufacturing partner. This partnership propels Alveolus Bio's live biotherapeutics and small molecule platform towards Phase 2 and first-in-human clinical trials, with a lead asset for COPD progressing rapidly.

Shilpa Medicare brings deep experience in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing, along with strong regulatory capabilities. Their investment and strategic involvement will accelerate the clinical advancement of Alveolus Bio's resMIT (respiratory microbiota-based inhaled therapeutics) platform. This novel platform enables targeted delivery of inhaled therapies to deep lung regions, addressing unmet needs in diseases such as COPD, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"Securing Shilpa as our lead investor is a transformative step," said Gaurav Mehta, CEO of Alveolus Bio. "Their global pharmaceutical leadership aligns perfectly with our vision to redefine how lung diseases are treated."

"Alveolus Bio's breakthrough science is poised to transform respiratory care. Through this strategic partnership with Shilpa, we combine disruptive biotech innovation with world-class commercialization, bringing life-changing therapies faster to the market," said Dr. C. Vivek Lal, Founder and CSO, Alveolus Bio.

"Shilpa has always focused on enabling breakthrough biologics," said Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare. "This partnership strengthens our innovation pipeline and reinforces our role as a trusted global partner for biotech development."

The financing round remains open to other strategic investors who share Alveolus Bio's vision of transforming respiratory medicine.

About Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare is a global pharmaceutical company with capabilities across drug discovery to commercialization, specializing in respiratory therapeutics and biotech innovation. Visit www.vbshilpa.com.

About Alveolus Bio

A Biostack Ventures company, Alveolus Bio is developing first-in-class therapies for lung diseases using its proprietary resMIT platform. Its pipeline includes programs for COPD, BPD, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, and more.

