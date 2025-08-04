negaraku II: Exploring Malaysian Identity at Hin Bus Depot

GEORGETOWN, PENANG / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2025 / What does it mean to call yourself a Malaysian today? This August, negaraku II invites everyone to explore this question at the vibrant Hin Bus Depot in George Town, Penang. Building on the momentum of the first negaraku last August, this anthology deepens the conversation around identity, belonging, and the many stories that make Malaysia what it is today.

Lebuh Pudu by Gan Chin Lee

Curated by Ivan Gabriel and produced by Hin Bus Depot, negaraku II brings together compelling pieces from the private collections of Bingley Sim and Ima Norbinsha, two passionate champions of socially conscious Malaysian contemporary art. The exhibition features around 35 curated works, with some shown as thematic sets - bringing the total number of individual pieces to roughly 60. Their collections reflect decades of dedication to works that do-not-just depict Malaysia but ask us to confront its complexities.

While the original negaraku sparked discussions about nationhood through powerful visual storytelling, negaraku II widens the lens to include the diverse voices of citizens, migrants, and everyone in between; recognising that Malaysia's identity is a constantly evolving mosaic of cultures and experiences. The exhibition creates space for often-overlooked narratives, reminding us that our national story is far from one-dimensional.

(L-R) Bingley Sim and Ivan Gabriel, Photo by Shankar Laxminarayan

"negaraku II is a call to re-examine what it means to belong," says curator Ivan Gabriel at the opening day of negaraku II exhibition at Hin Bus Depot, "It's about honouring every face and every untold story that breathes life into this land. The works we've gathered are living reflections of the people and everyday realities that shape Malaysia. By organising the exhibition into bab, or thematic chapters, we wanted to guide visitors through stories that touch on pride, migration, food, and shared aspirations - while still leaving room for the public to bring their own meaning to the journey."

Bingley Sim by Arif Fauzan Santai

"Our theme, Rakyat Hidup, Bersatu dan Maju, is a reflection of how Malaysians live - not just side by side, but truly together," says collector Bingley Sim. "In every piece, you'll find glimpses of everyday harmony, whether it's a neighbour's kindness, a shared meal, or the resilience of those who came from elsewhere and now call this home. These quiet, powerful gestures echo across the bab in the exhibition, reminds us that unity isn't about being the same, but about choosing to see and support each other, again and again."

This year's edition also features new artworks by selected artists, offering fresh perspectives on the urgent social and political issues of our time. Beyond the artworks themselves, negaraku II comes alive through a dynamic public programme that includes multilingual guided tours in English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, and Sign Language, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or ability, feels welcome.

Colour Study of I'm in Mamak Stall by Gan Chin Lee

But negaraku II doesn't stop at the gallery door. Embracing the simple joys that bind Malaysians together, the exhibition introduces live food demonstrations, where visitors can savour the making of classics like Roti Jala and Nasi Ulam. These communal moments of tasting and storytelling transform the space into a living, breathing celebration of shared memory and connection.

negaraku II challenges us to imagine a Malaysia that is big enough for all its people, however they arrived and however they find home. It invites us to see, taste, and feel the many threads that weave together our national identity, and to celebrate the beauty of a country always in the making. Supported by Yayasan Mr. D.I.Y. and Henry Butcher Art Auctioneers, the exhibition is free to the public and runs from 1 August to 31 August 2025 at Hin Bus Depot.

For more information visit www.hinbusdepot.com.

About Bingley Sim and Ima Norbinsha Art collectors for over 20 years, their passion and compassion for life, the stories, inspiration and motivation of those who pour themselves into a work makes the sharing of the collection a labour of love. The ubiquitous couple can be found at art events throughout the country and regionally.

About Ivan Gabriel

A multidisciplinary Malaysian artist, curator, educator, and performer whose work spans the visual arts, theatre, and community-based storytelling. Rooted in George Town, Penang, Ivan currently serves as Gallery Manager and Curator at Hin Bus Depot, one of Malaysia's leading independent art spaces. He is also the Programme Curator for Open Studios Penang, where he fosters artistic collaborations and promotes accessible engagement with the arts.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: negaraku ii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/negaraku-ii-exploring-malaysian-identity-at-hin-bus-depot-1055827