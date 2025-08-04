Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today, 4 August 2025:
Good Life Plus Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: GDLF
ISIN: GB00BPSMPW93
