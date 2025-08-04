New all-in-one LFP battery system is scalable up to 5. 2 MWh for on-grid applications. From ESS News Livoltek has launched a new all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS) for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The new model, designated BESS-P125X261E/U, provides 125 kW of nominal power and 261. 2 kWh of total energy capacity. The Livoltek system, of which the company is part of Hexing Group, uses liquid-cooled, lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs with 314 Ah cells. It is designed for applications including EV charging stations, factories, and commercial buildings. It can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...