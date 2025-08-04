The quality assurance provider reported India-based Insolation Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Solex Energy maintained their top three spots in the ranking this quarter. The number of companies with healthier Altmann-Z scores stayed the same at nine. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance provider, has released its latest quarterly PV Module Manufacturer Ranking Report, tracking the Altmann-Z scores for 64 manufacturers from September 2022 to June 2025. Three Indian manufacturers retained the top three spots in this quarter's financial stability ...

