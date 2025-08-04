Anzeige
04.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
LDH JAPAN Inc.: PSYCHIC FEVER of LDH JAPAN Embarks on Full-fledged European Expansion, Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Fan Meeting in London, Raising Anticipation for European Live Tour

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 13, international boy group PSYCHIC FEVER of LDH JAPAN Inc. held their fan meeting, "PSYCHIC FEVER FIRST EUROPE FANMEET," in London. Celebrating their 3rd debut anniversary with local fans (ForEVER), the event was filled with excitement and cheers from start to finish, leaving a strong impression of the group's full-scale expansion into Europe.

Image 1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108573/202507313010/_prw_PI3fl_am7QMLgU.jpg

Image 2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108573/202507313010/_prw_PI2fl_5GayR1aV.jpg

Since their debut in July 2022, PSYCHIC FEVER has been steadily building a global presence -- beginning with activities across Southeast Asia based in Thailand just two months later, and breaking into the international scene with their viral hit "Just Like Dat feat. JP THE WAVY" released in January 2024. This year in February, the group successfully completed their first-ever U.S. tour, performing in six major cities. Their global label deal with Warner Music Group has further accelerated their global endeavors.

At the London fan meeting, the group not only deepened their bond with fans but also performed a total of eight songs that have gained popularity around the world: "What's Happenin'," "Paradise," "Temperature," "Reflection," "Gelato," "BEE-PO," "Just Like Dat feat. JP THE WAVY," and "PROMISE." In particular, "PROMISE," a heartfelt message to their fans, featured the touching lyrics: "I will never let you down, Promise that I'll be around" -- a declaration of continued commitment and growth together with ForEVER. To close the show, fans surprised the group with a commemorative video message compiled from ForEVER around the world. Their heartfelt messages were shared on stage, moving the members deeply.

For example, from the U.S.: "Your music always brings me happiness and gives me the strength to face tomorrow."

From France: "Your passion and music inspire me every day."

Clearly emotional, JIMMY responded, "Thank you so much. We are truly grateful. It's such an honor to be here. We're still at the very beginning of our journey -- we just turned three years old, we're still babies! But we'll continue to grow and share more of ourselves with the world. Right now, it feels like a dream come true. I can't believe that we're performing in London right now! And… I really hope we can do a tour in Europe every year from now on!"

Earlier this year in March, PSYCHIC FEVER performed at the "2025 SXSW Music Festival" -- one of the world's largest integrated business conferences and festivals -- held in Austin, Texas, where they received high praise from local music industry professionals.

Starting in July, following Japan Expo in Paris, France, they launched their first-ever European fan meeting tour, through Utrecht (Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), and London (UK).

In addition, the group kicked off their first U.S. fan meeting tour, "ForEVER CONNECT PCF North America FANMEET 2025," visiting Toronto (Canada), and Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, and San Francisco (U.S.). Across 11 cities in 6 countries, PSYCHIC FEVER is energetically connecting with fans through fan meetings and dance workshops, continuing to expand their global presence this summer.

London has produced legendary acts that have left their mark on music history, such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Queen, and continues to give rise to global stars like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, and J Hus.

Celebrating their third anniversary in such an iconic music hub was a symbolic moment for PSYCHIC FEVER and marks a major step forward in their European expansion.

With their global ambitions continuing to grow, all eyes are on what's next for PSYCHIC FEVER.

All Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202507313010?p=images

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/psychic-fever-of-ldh-japan-embarks-on-full-fledged-european-expansion-celebrates-3rd-anniversary-with-fan-meeting-in-london-raising-anticipation-for-european-live-tour-302520445.html

