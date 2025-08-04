WeCap Plc - Chairman Remuneration Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
WeCap plc
("WeCap" or the "Company")
Chairman Remuneration Update
4 August 2025
Chairman Remuneration via Issue of Shares
WeCap plc (AQSE: WCAP) announces that it has settled an invoice from TDR Enterprises Ltd ("Consulting Company") through the issue of ordinary shares in the Company.
In line with the Company's ongoing cost management strategy, the Company entered into a Consultancy agreement for services provided from December 2024 to June 2025. The agreement has been paid with 5,111,429 new ordinary shares in WeCap plc (the "Shares").
The number of Shares to be issued has been calculated based on the volume weighted average price of WeCap's ordinary shares over the 227 trading days immediately preceding 2 August 2025.
The Shares will be issued to the Consulting Company, a company controlled by the Tom Richardson, in full satisfaction of the £50,000 fee. As a director, Mr Richardson also receives a salary of £1,500 per annum.
Related Party Transaction
As the Chairman is a Director of the Company, this transaction constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. The Board, excluding the Chairman, having exercised reasonable skill, care and diligence, believes that the related party transaction is fair and reasonable as far as shareholders of the Company are concerned.
Admission and Total Voting Rights
An application will be made for the admission of the 5,111,429 new Shares to trading on Aquis, and admission is expected to take place on or around 7 August 2025.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap hereby announces that it will have 438,160,740 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure of 438,160,740 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tom Richardson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WeCap Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in WeCap PlcIdentification code (ISIN) for WeCap Plc Ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Ordinary Shares in lieu of directors fees
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 August 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market