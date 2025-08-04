Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJL8 | ISIN: US15687V1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 700
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 16:07
8,188 Euro
-0,78 % -0,064
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CERTARA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERTARA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1048,44008:41
8,1048,43208:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Certara Simcyp Simulator Becomes First and Only Software Platform to Receive EMA Qualification Opinion for PBPK Modeling

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc., a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has formally qualified the Simcyp® Simulator for use in regulatory submissions across the EU. Certara is the first company to receive EMA qualification for a PBPK modeling platform, and Simcyp is the only software to hold this designation. The recognition follows a rigorous multi-year, collaborative engagement between Certara and the EMA.

With this qualification in place, sponsors can now use the Simcyp Simulator in regulatory submissions across the EU to assess drug-drug interaction (DDI) risk without needing to re-establish the platform's credibility for the specified context of use (COU) scenarios. Simcyp has long been the leading biosimulation software used in submissions to the EU and other regulatory agencies, and this qualification makes the drug submission process easier and faster. "This first of its kind qualification by EMA regulators of a new approach methodology further demonstrates the scientific value biosimulation provides to drug development scientists," said William F Feehery, Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects the value of Certara's scientific leadership, innovation, and technical expertise."

Drug-drug interaction (DDI) studies typically involve the co-administration of two or more drugs, where one acts as a substrate and the other as a perpetrator. The qualification opinion covers various scenarios (3 COUs) where Simcyp simulations can replace clinical DDI studies using a range of verified substrates and perpetrators integrated within the platform. The COUs span 6 CYP enzymes and 2 inhibition mechanisms, thereby significantly reducing the number of clinical studies a sponsor has to conduct.

"We're at an inflection point in drug development as the industry and regulators increasingly prioritize model-informed drug development (MIDD). This recognition and regulatory trust from the EMA further solidify the future we've been working towards for numerous years," said Rob Asbury, President, Certara Predictive Technologies. "This is yet another exciting stepping stone as we continue to empower drug developers to utilize mechanistic modeling to speed decision making, further scientific insights, and bring innovative medicines to patients faster."

To learn more about the Simcyp Simulator and how it supports MIDD strategies, visit www.certara.com/simcyp.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Certara contact:

Sheila Rocchio
Sheila.rocchio@certara.com

Media contact:

Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.