India is projected to add 30 GW of new energy storage capacity by June 2027 through standalone and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects, according to a recent report by SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS). This could potentially push total capacity to 36 GW against 24 GW of estimated demand. From pv magazine India SBICAPS said in a new report that India will add 30 GW of energy storage capacity - including battery and pumped storage - through standalone and FDRE projects by June 2027. This would raise the country's total storage capacity to 36 GW, far exceeding the projected demand ...

