Legatum, the private investment group with a twenty-year track record in collaborative philanthropy and humanitarian action, has today announced it is on track to secure over $US30 million in initial commitments for its latest philanthropic endeavour the Resilio Fund, a pioneering initiative designed to transform crisis response by putting resources and decision-making into the hands of the affected communities.

The Resilio Fund, which is the fourth collaborative fund launched by Legatum, follows a four-year pilot across seven countries, in which over 1000 micro-grants were distributed to communities by local NGOs, reaching more than 500,000 people. These grants enabled communities to rapidly restore essential services and build resilience against future shocks. From mending wells and clearing roads to distributing seeds and tools, the model has demonstrated speed, cost-efficiency, and, critically, has respected the dignity and agency of those affected.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of humanitarian funding models, with Legatum committing $10 million as Founding Donor, and three leading philanthropic institutions confirmed as Anchor Donors: the Vitol Foundation, UBS Optimus Foundation, and the Irene M Staehelin Foundation, with more to be announced shortly.

Guy Cave, President of the Legatum Foundation, said, "After years of discussion in the sector about shifting power to communities, we believe it's past time to act. The Resilio Fund embodies our conviction that those closest to crises are best placed to lead the response. We are proud to stand with a coalition of visionary donors who are backing this transformative approach."

The Fund's innovative model is based on the principle of survivor-and community-led crisis response. Grants are channelled to local NGOs, which in turn issue trust-based micro-grants to grassroots community groups. These groups, already taking action to help their community, use the funds flexibly to meet urgent needs from purchasing emergency food and water to repairing vital infrastructure and securing livelihoods through agriculture and trade.

Unlike much international, top-down humanitarian funding, which can be hampered by bureaucracy and external control, Resilio's approach champions trust, flexibility, and proximity. It acknowledges the capacity and courage of communities to respond to their own needs and supports them with the resources to do so effectively.

Tom Hall, Global Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy and CEO, UBS Optimus Foundation Network,said"We are proud to be an anchor partner in the Resilio Fund, deepening our collaboration with Legatum. This partnership reinforces our commitment to community resilience by empowering local organisations and the communities they support to lead crisis response and recovery a strategy that has proven effective through our emergency response portfolio."

Federico Motka, Head of Emergencies and Humanitarian Portfolio, Vitol Foundation, added, "The Resilio Fund is setting a new benchmark for humanitarian response by putting local communities at the heart of crisis relief. By empowering hyper-local groups those who are first to respond and best understand their own needs Resilio will ensure aid is fast, effective, and rooted in dignity and agency. This approach not only delivers immediate support where it's needed most, but also strengthens the long-term resilience of communities, transforming the way the world responds to crises. At this critical time of the humanitarian reset the Resilio Fund shows us the way forward, ensuring that support reaches those who need it most, when they need it most."

Legatum confirmed that an inaugural CEO of the Resilio Fund will be announced in the coming days, signalling the next phase of development for the initiative. Discussions are also underway with additional prospective donors, with further announcements expected later this year.

For more information about the Resilio Fund, or to enquire about becoming a donor, please visit www.resiliofund.org.

About Legatum

Legatum is an investment partnership that invests its capital and ideas in initiatives it believes will shape a better future. Since 2006, Legatum has supported a range of philanthropic initiatives, and founded three previous collaborative Funds:

The END Fund formed to control and eliminate the five most common neglected tropical diseases by 2030. To date the Fund has directly impacted over 480 million lives.

The Luminos Fund gives children excluded from school due to poverty, conflict or discrimination, a second chance at mainstream education. To date, it has supported more than 377,000 children to return to school.

The Freedom Fund, co-founded with Walk Free Foundation and Humanity United, identifies and invests in the most effective community-led efforts to eradicate modern slavery. In the last nine years, the fund has helped liberate more than 30,000 people from slavery.

For more information visit www.legatum.com.

