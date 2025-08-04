Industry's most accurate AI platform arrives, backed by London office and regional leadership

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform for the physical economy, today announced its launch in the United Kingdom. With the opening of a new London office and the appointment of regional vice president, Nyanya Joof, Motive will bring its AI-powered solutions for Driver Safety, Fleet Management, and Workforce Management to businesses in the UK with complex physical operations. The company's expansion builds on its strong North American adoption and supports fleets across industries such as transportation, construction, field services, energy, utilities, and the food and beverage sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804756515/en/

Motive launches in the UK

"Motive's mission is to empower the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer and more productive," said Shoaib Makani, CEO and Co-founder of Motive. "We're excited to bring that mission to the UK at a time when AI can make a meaningful difference-helping businesses reduce road collisions, lower costs, automate manual work, and accelerate the transition to more sustainable operations. Our platform is already delivering measurable results around the world, and we look forward to unlocking that same value for businesses in the UK."

Businesses with fleets in the UK face growing challenges, including a projected shortage of 200,000 Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers over the next five years; rising fuel, insurance, and maintenance costs; and heightened road casualties following nearly 130,000 incidents in 2024 alone. At the same time, businesses are under pressure to improve sustainability and transition to electric vehicles (EVs), while managing outdated, siloed systems that limit operational visibility and agility.

To help address these difficulties, Joof will lead Motive's regional strategy, hiring, and go-to-market (GTM) execution. With over 15 years of experience scaling GTM teams across Europe, including leadership roles at WeWork, she will oversee how Motive supports UK customers with tools designed to address their most urgent safety, workforce, and cost-related challenges.

Motive's AI-powered platform helps businesses in the UK:

Protect workers, improve safety, and boost morale: Motive's Driver Safety solution, including its use of precise AI accuracy, detects risky behaviours, such as mobile phone use and stop sign violations, to help prevent accidents before they happen. Businesses can exonerate drivers, reinforce safety standards through real-time coaching, and recognise safe driving, ultimately improving retention and morale.

Motive's Driver Safety solution, including its use of precise AI accuracy, detects risky behaviours, such as mobile phone use and stop sign violations, to help prevent accidents before they happen. Businesses can exonerate drivers, reinforce safety standards through real-time coaching, and recognise safe driving, ultimately improving retention and morale. Optimize spend: Motive's Fleet Management solution helps businesses reduce insurance premiums by an average of 21%, lower maintenance spend, and improve fuel efficiency. Its AI-driven visibility into vehicle health, routing, and utilisation supports faster decision-making and more efficient operations-delivering measurable savings.

Motive's Fleet Management solution helps businesses reduce insurance premiums by an average of 21%, lower maintenance spend, and improve fuel efficiency. Its AI-driven visibility into vehicle health, routing, and utilisation supports faster decision-making and more efficient operations-delivering measurable savings. Save time and increase productivity: Motive's Workforce Management solution automates manual tasks such as scheduling, time tracking, payroll, training, and documentation, reducing administrative overhead and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work. The Motive Driver App also simplifies roadside inspections and compliance documentation, removing the need for paper-based systems.

Motive's Workforce Management solution automates manual tasks such as scheduling, time tracking, payroll, training, and documentation, reducing administrative overhead and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work. The Motive Driver App also simplifies roadside inspections and compliance documentation, removing the need for paper-based systems. Navigate the green transition: Motive helps businesses adapt to rising regulatory and sustainability demands, such as the UK's 2030 Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate by managing the shift to EVs with tools tailored for mixed-fleet environments. Its EV forecasting software, fuel-efficient routing, and digitised workflows enable teams to plan vehicle charging, optimise routes, and reduce downtime. EVs can cost up to 25% more to repair and take 14% longer to service than petrol vehicles, making Motive's predictive maintenance and AI-powered safety capabilities critical for reducing electrification costs and maintaining fleet readiness. These capabilities are further strengthened by Motive's recent acquisition of InceptEV, an advanced battery intelligence software startup.

"Motive's AI-powered platform is transforming how we manage fleet safety across parts of our U.S. operations-giving us the opportunity to prevent collisions, protect drivers, and respond faster with near real-time insights," said Zach Spengler, Director of EHS at ABM Aviation. "There's clear potential for businesses in the UK and beyond to benefit from the technology to enhance safety, streamline maintenance, and improve fuel efficiency at scale."

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Motive's UK expansion in the blog post at http://gomotive.com/blog/motive-uk-expansion

Explore open roles with Motive at https://gomotive.com/en-gb/company/careers/

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com/en-gb/ to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804756515/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@gomotive.com