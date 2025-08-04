Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fignum Appoints Mortgage Technology Leader Steve Carruthers as Growth Director

Former MSO Executive Joins to Accelerate Expansion of Cutting-Edge Loan Origination and Servicing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fignum, the specialist lending platform provider, today announces the appointment of Steve Carruthers as Growth Director, marking a significant step in the company's expansion plans. Carruthers joins from Finova, where he served as Business Development Director for Mortgages, leading growth initiatives for the company's Mortgage Sales and Origination platform (MSO).

Three Decades of Industry Expertise

With over 30 years of experience across the mortgage industry, Carruthers brings deep expertise from senior roles at Newcastle Building Society, where he was Head of Mortgage Distribution, and previously Head of Intermediary Sales at Aldermore Bank.

Fignum specialises in loan origination and servicing for mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured lending, with highly configurable technology at the forefront of its offering. The company was created to tackle the challenges posed by outdated legacy technology, which often lacks intuitiveness and ease of navigation for users.

"I'm delighted to be joining Fignum at such an exciting time for the business," said Steve Carruthers. "Lenders are increasingly looking for more than just technology, they are looking for a trusted partner to help them make management of the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle more flexible, efficient and effective and Fignum are ideally positioned in this space".

Enabling Growth in an Evolving Market

Andrew Lloyd, CEO of Fignum, added: "Steve's appointment reflects our commitment to being a trusted technology partner to existing and new clients while maintaining our focus on delivering outstanding modern platforms. His deep relationships across the mortgage sector, combined with his understanding of both legacy challenges and modern solutions, makes him ideally suited to drive our next phase of growth."

The appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Fignum. This year, Fignum will expand its client base, while rolling out enhanced features for its Fignum Origin origination software and launching it's new Adapt servicing platform.

About Fignum

Founded in 2019 as part of the Bluestone Group, Fignum delivers fast, flexible, and future-proof loan origination and servicing solutions. Built on extensive lending heritage, the company's software automates critical processes including lending decisions, document processing, and payments management. With over 30 integration options and configurable, data-driven workflows, Fignum enables faster, more accurate, and lower-risk lending decisions for specialist lenders.

About Fignum:

For more information about Fignum's loan origination and servicing solutions, visit www.fignum.com

Editor Notes:

  • High-resolution images and additional interview opportunities are available upon request
  • Steve Carruthers is available for interview by arrangement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fignum-appoints-mortgage-technology-leader-steve-carruthers-as-growth-director-302517474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.