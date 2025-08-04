IBSA Pharma Limited: New Way to Take Iron: IBSA Launches Innovative Orally Dissolving Film Supplement That's Gentle on the Stomach and Easy to Take

WATFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new generation of vitamin supplementation has arrived in the UK. IBSA, the Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, has launched a groundbreaking Iron Orodispersible Film (ODF), a thin, fast-dissolving supplement strip designed to deliver iron and folic acid without the need for water or swallowing tablets.

At a time when up to a third of UK adults report difficulty swallowing pills¹, and many struggle with the gastrointestinal side effects of traditional iron supplements², IBSA Iron ODF offers a welcome solution. Using IBSA's patented FilmTec® technology, this small, lemon-flavoured strip melts in the mouth quickly, delivering a precise dose of 30 mg iron (as ferric pyrophosphate) and 400 µg folic acid with minimal digestive discomfort.



"I've been taking Iron supplements for over 10 years and tried so many types, tablets, liquids, you name it. They all made me feel sick with nausea and even vomiting. Since I started using the ODF Iron, I haven't had any of those side effects, and I still get all the benefits. It's made a huge difference to how I feel in the morning". Emma, verified patient, Oxford.



Unlike some iron tablets that can cause side effects such as nausea, constipation, or a metallic taste, IBSA Iron ODF uses ferric pyrophosphate, a gentler form of iron, alongside a minimalist ODF formulation. This form bypasses much of the digestive system, helping reduce irritation whilst maintaining comparable absorption to some Iron tablets². It's also gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan friendly and contains less than 1 kcal per film.



Who is it for?

IBSA Iron ODF is particularly suited to:

Women during menstruation, pregnancy, or postpartum recovery

Athletes with higher iron needs

People with gastrointestinal absorption issues (e.g. Crohn's, coeliac disease)

Anyone who dislikes or struggles to swallow tablets

IBSA Iron ODF is part of a new range of oral film supplements now available from IBSA Care. The range also includes IBSA Vitamin D3 ODF, a 2000 IU supplement formulated to support bone and immune health in individuals with limited sun exposure, and IBSA Vitamin B12 ODF, designed for vegetarians, older adults, and anyone with reduced B12 absorption.



All products are based on IBSA's patented FilmTec® technology, combined with the company's pharmaceutical expertise and dedication to innovation, providing convenient, high-quality supplements designed for real life.



IBSA's ODF technology has been clinically evaluated for iron and vitamin D3 delivery. Studies demonstrate comparable absorption to market-leading capsule formats2 3, offering reassurance that these new supplements are as effective as they are easy to take.



Visit www.ibsacare.co.ukfor further information.

