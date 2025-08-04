WHES has released a new commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system using a 509 kWh battery with power output options from 62. 5 kW to 250 kW, and a maximum efficiency of 98. 5%. Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has announced a new C&I energy storage system. The PowerCore 62. 5-250kW/500kWh, it uses a 509 kWh battery, with power output of 62. 5 kW, 125 kW, 187 kW, or 250 kW. "The system supports 1-5 modular units, scalable up to 1. 25MW/2. 5MWh," the company said. "Featuring modular AC/DC design, it offers 0. 5C/0. 25C/0. 125C charge/discharge rates, ideal for peak shaving, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...