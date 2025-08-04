TravelKon Launches Europe eSIM, Offering Unlimited Data and Seamless Internet Connectivity to Empower Travellers

Born from the ambition to make staying connected abroad more accessible, TravelKon's Europe eSIM solves connectivity issues, limited coverage, and complex setups with its hassle-free unlimited data plan.

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Europe remains the world's top long-haul travel destination post-pandemic for travellers across the globe, including Australians as one of the largest visitor groups. According to the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), over 1.3 million Australians travelled to Europe in 2024. Yet, staying connected across multiple countries has troubled travellers with expensive roaming fees and coverage gaps. According to a survey by Finder, 60% of Australians experienced bill shock from international roaming during their travels.

TravelKon, Australia's trusted travel eSIM and SIM card provider, addresses these challenges with its new Europe eSIM unlimited data solution, covering 35 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK) and Turkey. This is part of TravelKon's broader mission to provide reliable, yet affordable and accessible connectivity solutions for travellers, as eSIMs could save up to 80% on mobile data costs.

Europe eSIM with Unlimited Data: TravelKon's Simple, Wide-Coverage Solution

Coverage gaps may leave travellers without internet when they need it most, whether it's for navigation, using translator apps, or keeping in touch with friends and family. Traditional roaming charges can cost $5-10 per day, while local SIM cards require constant swapping at borders. For trips across multiple European countries, these challenges can quickly add up. Constantly swapping SIM cards, juggling between carriers, and managing data limits can turn a dream getaway into a logistical nightmare.

Recognising this problem, TravelKon addresses this issue with its newly launched Europe eSIM, starting from just AU$2.72 per day for unlimited data. Unlike complex alternatives, TravelKon's Europe eSIM keeps things simple: connect across 35 countries with one plan-unlimited data, no bill shock, and no hidden fees.

From sharing Instagram posts in Santorini to making FaceTime calls from Amsterdam cafés, travellers enjoy seamless connectivity across Europe. The eSIM works perfectly for multi-city itineraries including London, Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

With most travellers visiting multiple countries, constant internet access becomes essential - for navigation between destinations, translation needs, social updates and spontaneous transport bookings. TravelKon's unlimited data solution eliminates these worries, allowing music streaming on long train journeys, instant photo uploads and mobile hotspot use without monitoring data limits.

Covering 35 countries including Australians' favourite destinations, the service reaches beyond major cities to rural villages, coastal towns and alpine resorts. Activation couldn't be simpler: buy online, scan your QR code before departure, and enjoy instant connection upon arrival in Europe.

What Travellers Love About TravelKon

This eSIM launch is tailored for travellers who need wide coverage and a simple setup. Sarah from Melbourne shared her experience: "We used TravelKon's Europe eSIM for our three-week trip covering eight countries. The best part was not thinking about data - we could navigate, translate, and share freely. The setup was really simple, and it worked immediately in each new country."

Moreover, TravelKon takes its commitment to deliver excellent service a step further by offering eco-friendly choices. TravelKon helps reduce plastic waste with a sustainable eSIM model, proving to travellers that they don't have to worry about leaving a large carbon footprint while travelling - one of the main concerns in recent years.

Meeting Modern Travel Demands with a Commitment to Excellence

As digital needs grow, TravelKon's Europe eSIM is committed to providing a practical solution for modern-day travellers. This stems from our ambitious vision: the freedom to connect, explore, discover, and share without compromise. This reflects TravelKon's commitment to delivering exceptional value and unparalleled customer service through three core missions:

Leading in innovation and excellence Providing best-in-class customer service Ensuring transparency

TravelKon will continue to serve its users by empowering them with a user-centric approach, putting their needs at the centre, and pioneering cutting-edge technology.

The company attributes its success in providing an affordable yet accessible solution to its team of experienced technology developers and customer support professionals, who deliver excellent connectivity and service.

For more information, visit TravelKon's official product page at travelkon.com.au.

About TravelKon

Founded in 2019, TravelKon is an Australian company solving connectivity challenges for global travellers. Partnering with leading telecom operators worldwide, TravelKon delivers affordable eSIM data plans across 180+ destinations, including Japan, North America, and Europe.

Media Contact:

Brenda - PR & Communications Manager

media@travelkon.com.au | +61 412 718 829

SOURCE: TravelKon

