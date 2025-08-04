DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 496.8792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189446 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN LEI Code: 96950051YCAIOAMW7U51 Sequence No.: 397787 EQS News ID: 2178746 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

