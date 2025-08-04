Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A2DSXM | ISIN: FR0013258662 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AL
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 09:44
9,555 Euro
+3,02 % +0,280
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AYVENS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYVENS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,57510:35
9,5509,58510:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 07:54 Uhr
29 Leser
Ayvens: Update following the UK Motor Finance commission Supreme Court ruling

Ayvens welcomes the clarity of the UK Supreme Court judgment dated 1 August 2025 relating to UK Motor Finance Commission. Ayvens' initial analysis of such judgment and of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) announcement on 3rd August 2025 that it intends to consult on a redress scheme is that the provision recorded in its 2024 financial statements (as disclosed in Ayvens' Universal Registration Document for 2024) for the potential liabilities relating to the UK motor finance commissions exposure remains adequate.

Ayvens will continue to assess the implications of this judgment and to review its estimate as appropriate, including after publication of the final FCA redress scheme rules.
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens
majority shareholder. Find out more at ayvens.com

Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel.: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
elise.booree@ayvens.com


