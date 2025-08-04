Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 10:02 Uhr
UsableNet: Digital Accessibility Lawsuits Surge in 2025

UsableNet Midyear Report Reveals 20% Increase

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / UsableNet, a leader in digital accessibility solutions, today released its 2025 Midyear ADA Digital Accessibility Lawsuit Report, revealing a sharp 20% projected increase in lawsuits compared to 2024. The report, which tracks lawsuits filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) related to websites, mobile apps, and video content, documents 2,019 filings in the first half of 2025.

2025 Midyear Report

2025 Midyear Report
UsableNet's 2025 Midyear Report on ADA Digital Accessibility Lawsuits

Read the full report: https://info.usablenet.com/2025-midyear-report

Explore key trends: Blog on the findings

Among the report's key findings:

  • New York leads in state-level filings, with plaintiffs increasingly shifting lawsuits out of federal courts.

  • Florida is now the most active state for federal lawsuits, re-emerging as a key jurisdiction.

  • Lawsuits against large companies are growing: 36% of sued companies in 2025 had over $25M in annual revenue.

  • One in five of the top 500 eCommerce retailers has already been sued in 2025.

Many companies still underestimate their legal exposure," said Jason Taylor, Chief Innovation Strategist at UsableNet. "We're seeing a consistent pattern over the years: when federal enforcement slows, private plaintiffs fill the gap-especially in states where courts are more favorable to accessibility claims."

The report also tracks the top plaintiff and defense firms, as well as the most impacted industries. eCommerce remains the top target, representing 69% of lawsuits, followed by food service and healthcare. To learn more or request a site evaluation, visit www.usablenet.com.

About UsableNet

UsableNet is a global digital accessibility leader with 25 years of experience helping organizations create inclusive websites, apps, and digital products. Through expert auditing, usability testing, and managed remediation services, UsableNet helps clients meet WCAG guidelines and comply with international accessibility laws, including the ADA and EAA.

Contact Information

Bethany Sirven
Marketing Director
bethany.sirven@usablenet.com
603-289-4005

.

SOURCE: UsableNet



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digital-accessibility-lawsuits-surge-in-2025-1055151

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
