Nucleus Network, a global leader in early phase clinical research, today announced the acquisition of Hammersmith Medicines Research (HMR), one of the United Kingdom's most respected early phase clinical trial organisations. This milestone marks a significant step in Nucleus Network's global growth, establishing the only early phase provider with dedicated facilities in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition brings together two organisations with a shared mission: advancing medicine and improving lives. It also honours the legacy of Dr Malcolm Boyce, whose leadership established HMR as a centre of excellence in early phase research across the UK and Europe. With complementary scientific expertise and a strong, mutual commitment to participant safety and ethical conduct, the combined organisation is well positioned to accelerate clinical development and deliver inclusive, high-quality studies across three continents.

"We are deeply honoured by the trust Dr Boyce has placed in us to carry forward HMR's legacy," said Teena Pisarev, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Network. "This acquisition is about more than expanding our global footprint. It reflects a genuine alignment of values, culture, and purpose. Together, we are building a platform that will help redefine the way early phase trials are delivered."

A New Standard for Early-Phase Clinical Trials

With the acquisition of HMR, Nucleus Network is setting a new global benchmark in the delivery of early-phase clinical trials. Sponsors now benefit from a fully integrated model that combines global reach with deep local expertise. By harnessing the strength of our globally leading and multi-jurisdictional business development team, we will work in close partnership with sponsors to guide trials to the geographic locations that best align with their strategic priorities. Studies can commence in one regulatory environment and seamlessly transition to another, enabled by harmonised processes and consistently high-quality standards, accelerating timelines and reducing operational risk.

The expanded geographic footprint expands access to broader and more diverse volunteer and patient populations. This scale supports faster recruitment and more inclusive study designs, both of which are critical for first-in-human and adaptive trial protocols. HMR's decades of scientific and operational excellence complement Nucleus Network's advanced infrastructure and digital capabilities. Together, they bring added precision to study execution and data quality, driving robust outcomes across all sites.

Sponsors will experience more streamlined engagement through unified systems, shared best practices, and coordinated project delivery, simplifying the complexities of early-phase trial execution. This integration further strengthens Nucleus Network's position as the most experienced global provider dedicated to early-phase clinical research.

At the same time, Nucleus Network will continue to partner with CROs around the world, offering flexible services that complement existing partnerships and extend reach across geographies.

"This acquisition expands what's possible for our sponsors," Pisarev added. "It deepens our scientific capabilities, strengthens our operational reach, and reinforces our commitment to delivering life-changing therapies to patients around the world."

Nucleus Network will continue to operate its clinical sites in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney (from ~2026), Australia; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and London, England, ensuring continuity for ongoing studies and trusted relationships.

Nucleus Network is the only early-phase clinical research provider with a global footprint, operating dedicated Phase I facilities in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. With over 20 years of experience and more than 1,500 first-in-human studies conducted, Nucleus Network is recognized for its scientific excellence, operational integrity, and commitment to innovation.

