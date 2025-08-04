Transaction marks success of operational initiatives in the Business Services sector

An affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP ("Sun European" or "Sun European Partners"), a leading private investment advisory firm specialising in defensible businesses, today announced the sale of Wescom Signal Rescue ("Wescom"), a global leader in marine pyrotechnics and defence products, to Albion River, a private direct investment firm focused on companies that produce highly technical defence products and services.

Wescom was originally a corporate carve-out of the Drew Marine group, constituting approximately 20% of the conglomerate prior to acquisition. Recognising Wescom's strong fundamentals but underinvestment as a smaller division within a larger group, Sun European acquired the business in February 2020 with a vision to unlock its full potential through a robust shared vision plan focused on operational excellence and M&A.

Alexander Wyndham, Managing Director at Sun European Partners, commented: "Through strategic investments, operational enhancements, and pre-identified M&A strategy, we have positioned Wescom for long-term success in both the marine and defence markets. We are proud of what has been accomplished in partnership with the Wescom team and are confident the business is well-positioned for continued growth under its new ownership.

"Wescom's transformation is a testament to our buy build strategy and underscores Sun European's extensive experience in driving value creation through robust operational strategies."

Ross Wilkinson, CEO at Wescom, added: "Our partnership with the Sun European team has been a great success, transforming Wescom into the global leader it is today. Thanks to their support, Wescom is now exceptionally well-positioned to continue driving innovation and growth in both the defence and marine markets under our new partnership. We are excited to partner with the team at Albion River for the next phase of our growth."

Sun European was advised on this transaction by DC Advisory (M&A), Millbank (legal), EY (financial and tax) and Roland Berger (commercial).

Albion River was advised on this transaction by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP (legal), Renaissance Strategic Advisors (commercial), and BDO and RSM (financial and tax). Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group provided acquisition financing to Albion River in support of the transaction.

Sun European Partners, LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Sun is a trusted partner that is recognised for its investment and operational experience in buy and builds in the services sector. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European have invested in more than 550 companies worldwide and has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York. Further information on Sun European Partners, LLP is available at www.suneuropeanpartners.com.

Albion River LLC is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing companies that produce highly technical defence products services. Further information on Albion River is available at www.albionriver.com.

Wescom is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of highly engineered pyrotechnic products for the marine and defence industries. The company serves customers in over 123 countries and is trusted for its high standards of safety, reliability, and product quality.

