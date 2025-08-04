CUKTECH Marks Merdeka with Tools for Everyday Freedom

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / As Malaysia celebrates its 68th year of independence, CUKTECH, an innovative leader in clean energy and advanced charging solutions, introduces a different kind of freedom: one built for today's mobile, digital, and demanding world. The brand's latest product trio, the CUKTECH 10 Mini Power Bank, CUKTECH 6 Magnetic OLED Fast Charging Cable, and CUKTECH CP Outdoor Mini Fan, are compact everyday companions designed to remove the friction from modern life. In the spirit of Merdeka, they offer control, adaptability, and the power to stay productive and present, wherever life takes you.

With deep roots in power technology and close partnerships with global tech giants like Xiaomi, CUKTECH brings over a decade of Research and Development ("R&D") expertise to the table. Each new product reflects the brand's ethos of delivering exceptional value, smart design, and practical performance that seamlessly integrates into everyday routines.

CUKTECH 10 Mini Power Bank

At the centre of this launch is the CUKTECH 10 Mini Power Bank, a compact yet powerful 10,000mAh device capable of 55W fast charging, equipped with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, and a smart LED digital display. Weighing just 217.5g, it's flight-safe, 3C-certified, and built with high-quality lithium-ion battery cells from Jiangsu Changhong Sunpower Co., Ltd., a trusted manufacturer widely used in major power banks for enhanced safety. It fits neatly in the palm or pocket, making it the ideal travel companion. With support for major fast-charging protocols including PD 3.0, PPS, UFCS, and Xiaomi HyperCharge, it offers broad compatibility across Android, iOS, laptops, and even Nintendo Switch. A 10-minute self-charge delivers enough power for hours of use, perfect for fast-paced urban lifestyles.

CUKTECH 6 Magnetic OLED Fast Charging Cable

The second product, the CUKTECH 6 Magnetic OLED Fast Charging Cable, redefines the USB-C experience. This 1.5m braided cable not only supports 240W ultra-fast charging (PD 3.0 and Xiaomi 6A protocols) but also features an integrated OLED display that shows real-time voltage, current, and wattage, solving a long-standing pain point for users who often guess their charging speeds. Its magnetic cable management system ensures clean, tangle-free storage and easy desktop organisation, while the durable build quality rivals top-tier global brands at a fraction of the price.

CUKTECH CP Outdoor Mini Fan

Completing the lineup is the CUKTECH CP Outdoor Mini Fan, dubbed the "Pocket Typhoon". This featherlight, 56.9g mini fan delivers surprisingly strong airflow using Turbocharged Vortex Cooling and 3 adjustable wind modes, offering instant refreshment whether you're hiking, commuting, or cooling down post-workout. With intelligent chip control for safety and whisper-quiet operation, it pairs effortlessly with any power bank via USB-A ports, including CUKTECH's own series, offering more than 22.5 hours of breeze from a 10,000mAh battery.

"This Merdeka, we're celebrating a quieter kind of freedom, the kind that makes everyday life simpler," a representative of CUKTECH commented. "It's the freedom to go about your day without worrying about a dying battery, messy cables, or the heat. With the CUKTECH 10 Mini Power Bank, Magnetic OLED Fast Charging Cable, and CP Outdoor Mini Fan, we're introducing practical tools that offer comfort, control, and peace of mind so you can move through life on your own terms."

Starting from 5 August 2025, the CUKTECH 10 Mini Power Bank (RM 106), CUKTECH 6 Magnetic OLED Fast Charging Cable (RM 49), and CP Outdoor Mini Fan (White, RM 47) will be available simultaneously on Shopee and Lazada. The Black CP Outdoor Mini Fan is scheduled for release in early September. Whether you're working remotely, commuting in the heat, or powering up devices for travel, CUKTECH's latest lineup ensures that performance and practicality go hand in hand, without breaking the bank.

Find more about CUKTECH products on their website at cuktech.com, and through their Asian social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. For further updates and to connect with the CUKTECH community, feel free to visit CUKTECH's Malaysia and Facebook community pages.

ABOUT NANJING CUKTECH ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ("CUKTECH")

CUKTECH is a technology-driven innovative company, dedicated to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem for its users. Since its journey began in 2016, CUKTECH has achieved remarkable milestones in the charging market, including developing popular charging products for Xiaomi that have garnered praise from both media and users. Today, CUKTECH products are sold in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to product innovation, over 51.4% of our team focuses on research and development, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and delivering products that users love. Known for its commitment to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem, CUKTECH offers a range of cutting-edge products now available on Shopee and Lazada.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for NanJing Cuktech Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

