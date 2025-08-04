The two global leaders have joined forces to acquire 80% of Baupartner, a Bosnia-based company, and unlock new growth opportunities in the fast-developing SEE region.

By entering a new geographic market, Molins expands its precast solutions leadership and reinforces its position as a global player in industrialized construction.

TITAN enters the precast business, leveraging its brand equity in the region and expanding its portfolio with value-added concrete-based structural solutions.

Regulatory News:

Molins and TITAN (Brussels:TITC), both internationally recognized in the building materials industry for their advanced construction solutions, have formed a joint venture to accelerate the growth of the precast solutions business in Southeastern Europe. The two companies have signed an agreement to jointly acquire 80% of Baupartner, a leading precast concrete and steel structure specialist based in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The remaining 20% will stay with the founding shareholders, led by Eldin Hadžibegovic, whose entrepreneurial vision and deep industry expertise have been key to establishing Baupartner's leadership in the region. Hadžibegovic will continue to play an active role in the company's management as it continues its growth trajectory.

Founded in 2010 and operating across Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia, Baupartner specializes in the design, production, and assembly of tailor-made structural precast solutions. The company employs more than 280 people and brings strong engineering capabilities to complex industrial, logistics, and retail projects. In recent years, Baupartner has successfully delivered over 110 projects for a diverse portfolio of local and multinational clients.

This acquisition consolidates Molins' and TITAN's commitment to sustainable, industrialized building in Southeastern Europe, meeting the evolving needs of customers and communities. Through it, Molins reinforces its leadership in the precast business by entering a new and strategically important market in Southeastern Europe, further strengthening its position as a global reference in industrialized construction. TITAN is complementing its existing portfolio with high-value structural precast solutions tailored to regional growth opportunities.

Molins and TITAN have combined their strengths to form a powerful joint venture: Molins contributes its long-standing expertise in precast construction, TITAN brings its deep regional presence in Southeast Europe. The partnership is further strengthened by Baupartner's technical know-how and proven local execution capabilities. Together, they will create a robust platform to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the precast business across the region.

According to Marcos Cela, CEO of Molins, "this agreement represents an important step forward in our growth strategy for the precast business. We are also very pleased with our partnership with TITAN, a leading company in the building materials sector with whom we share a common vision of innovation, sustainability, and digitalization to deliver high-value structural solutions in a growing market."

"Both the acquisition of Baupartner and the joint venture with Molins perfectly align with our strategy to diversify our portfolio and advance the introduction of new and efficient construction technologies" said Marcel Cobuz, Chair of TITAN's Group Executive Committee. "We will continue with our strategic partners to actively seek new growth opportunities in Southeastern Europe and beyond." he concluded.

Eldin Hadžibegovic, Founder of Baupartner, added: "I am proud of everything we have achieved as a team over the past 15 years. We have built a strong and reliable company, recognized across the region. I am excited that we are now becoming part of two highly successful companies, Molins and TITAN. Their involvement brings new strength, expertise, and stability to Baupartner. I am confident that together we will open new opportunities for growth, innovation and long-term sustainability."

The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the third quarter, subject to the completion of customary legal procedures. Until then, the company will continue to operate independently. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

About Molins:

With nearly one century of experience, we are a global leader in sustainable and innovative building solutions as well as carbon neutrality and circular economy promoters. Our clients value the quality of our products and building solutions, which are designed to shape a sustainable future. Sustainability is the hallmark of our integrated business model that includes cement, concrete, aggregates, construction solutions, precast solutions, urban landscape, and circular economy. Molins employs over 6,700 professionals located in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia, Bangladesh, and India. www.molins.es

About TITAN Group:

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

