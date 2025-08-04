Daikin said its new EWWH-VZ water-cooled inverter chiller and heat pump has cooling and heating capacity ranging from 400 kW to 1,900 kW. The system uses R1234ze as the refrigerant. Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has launched a new heat pump system for applications in industrial buildings and district heating. The EWWH-VZ water-cooled inverter chiller and heat pump system utilizes Daikin's single screw compressors featuring variable volume ratio (VVR) proprietary technology, which reportedly calibrates the internal volume ratio according to the unit's operating conditions. "This ...

