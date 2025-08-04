Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934398 | ISIN: GRS393503008 | Ticker-Symbol: MYH
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 11:05
47,500 Euro
+0,04 % +0,020
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,50047,54011:36
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

METLEN Energy & Metals: METLEN begins trading on the London Stock Exchange

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) announces the commencement of trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol MTLN.

METLEN logo

The listing marks a significant milestone in METLEN's strategic growth plan, following the successful completion of a voluntary share exchange offer (SEO) that secured an acceptance level of over 90%.

To mark the occasion, METLEN's Chairman & CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, and members of the senior leadership team participated in the official Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange, celebrating METLEN's transformation into a dual-listed company on one of Europe's most prominent stock exchanges.

"Today marks a major step in METLEN's journey as a global energy & industrial force," said Evangelos Mytilineos. "Our listing on the London Stock Exchange reflects the scale and ambition of our energy & metals businesses and enhances our ability to reach international investors as we continue to grow across markets and continents."

As previously announced, the LSE will be METLEN's primary listing venue, with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, trading on which it also commenced today.

METLEN becomes the first company to list on the LSE with its primary listing denominated in euros.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as Joint Financial Advisers and Sponsors to METLEN in connection with the LSE listing (the UK Sponsors).

National Bank of Greece S.A. and Piraeus Bank acted as advisers to METLEN with respect to the SEO and the listing on the Athens Exchange (the Greek Advisers).

Clifford Chance LLP acted as international legal advisers to METLEN.

Bernitsas Law Firm acted as Greek legal advisers to METLEN.

Latham & Watkins acted as international legal advisers to the UK Sponsors.

Karatzas & Partners acted as Greek legal adviser to the UK Sponsors.

Papanikolopoulou & Partners law as acted Greek legal advisor to the Greek Advisers.

EY LLP acted as international tax advisor to METLEN.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP acted as Reporting Accountant for METLEN in connection with the LSE listing.

Notes to editors:

  • You can watch the Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange here.
  • Official photo material of METLEN and its activities can be found here.

METLEN:
METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (METLEN or the Company) is the parent company of a multinational industrial and energy group and a leader in metallurgy and energy industries, focusing on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is primary listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, having a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.68 billion and €1.08 billion, respectively, (2024). METLEN's group is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN's group offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company's group is active in the markets of all five continents, in more than 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects. www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

If you no longer wish to receive Press Releases and Updates from METLEN, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430163/4743706/Metlen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metlen-begins-trading-on-the-london-stock-exchange-302520563.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.