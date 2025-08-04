METLEN Energy & Metals: METLEN begins trading on the London Stock Exchange

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) announces the commencement of trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol MTLN.

The listing marks a significant milestone in METLEN's strategic growth plan, following the successful completion of a voluntary share exchange offer (SEO) that secured an acceptance level of over 90%.

To mark the occasion, METLEN's Chairman & CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, and members of the senior leadership team participated in the official Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange, celebrating METLEN's transformation into a dual-listed company on one of Europe's most prominent stock exchanges.

"Today marks a major step in METLEN's journey as a global energy & industrial force," said Evangelos Mytilineos. "Our listing on the London Stock Exchange reflects the scale and ambition of our energy & metals businesses and enhances our ability to reach international investors as we continue to grow across markets and continents."

As previously announced, the LSE will be METLEN's primary listing venue, with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, trading on which it also commenced today.

METLEN becomes the first company to list on the LSE with its primary listing denominated in euros.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as Joint Financial Advisers and Sponsors to METLEN in connection with the LSE listing (the UK Sponsors).

National Bank of Greece S.A. and Piraeus Bank acted as advisers to METLEN with respect to the SEO and the listing on the Athens Exchange (the Greek Advisers).

Clifford Chance LLP acted as international legal advisers to METLEN.

Bernitsas Law Firm acted as Greek legal advisers to METLEN.

Latham & Watkins acted as international legal advisers to the UK Sponsors.

Karatzas & Partners acted as Greek legal adviser to the UK Sponsors.

Papanikolopoulou & Partners law as acted Greek legal advisor to the Greek Advisers.

EY LLP acted as international tax advisor to METLEN.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP acted as Reporting Accountant for METLEN in connection with the LSE listing.

METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (METLEN or the Company) is the parent company of a multinational industrial and energy group and a leader in metallurgy and energy industries, focusing on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is primary listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, having a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.68 billion and €1.08 billion, respectively, (2024). METLEN's group is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN's group offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company's group is active in the markets of all five continents, in more than 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects. www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

