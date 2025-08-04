eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, has been identified among "Notable Providers" in Forrester's report on 'The AI Consulting Services Landscape, Q3 2025.'

The report provides an overview of a diverse set of 37 AI service providers within the rapidly expanding AI consulting landscape.

These AI service providers help define business value, design end-to-end AI experiences, and prove ROI combining consulting expertise with technical design, change management, and measurable value realization for sustainable AI impact. With many organizations still in the early stages of AI transformations, or unsure of how it can benefit their goals, this report offers the expert analysis that businesses need.

As per the report, "AI leaders should use this report to understand the value they can expect from an AI consulting services provider, learn how providers differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus." It goes on to say, "AI consulting services providers are harbingers of business transformation. For AI leaders tasked with helping their organization achieve their AI ambition, providers that translate complexity into competency stand out."

In the report, Forrester identified eClerx as a "Notable Provider," serving as a Systems Integrator within the financial services, manufacturing/production of high-tech products, and telecommunications industries for its AI consulting services and Generative AI platform, GenAI360.

With over 20 years of experience in driving digital transformation for many of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, eClerx's robust technology consulting services have helped transform client challenges into incredible business opportunities. From initial support during the planning process, to implementing and maintaining these transformations, eClerx's flexible engagement models and tailored solutions enable it to create the perfect technology framework for your brand.

Beyond consultation and implementation, GenAI360, eClerx's award-winning Generative AI suite, also provides clients with intuitive and comprehensive modules that be used throughout their entire organization. Built to function responsibly in accordance to Microsoft's Responsible AI Standard v2, GenAI360 offers a variety of solutions like:

Sales and marketing content creation

Code automation

Intelligent conversational chatbots for self-service

Compliance and transaction monitoring

Advanced analytics and dynamic insights

"It is an honor to have been included by Forrester in their latest report on AI Consulting services," said Sanjay Kukreja, Head of Technology at eClerx. "We are committed to helping organizations achieve unprecedented results through the power of AI solutions and the expertise of our team. To be recognized by an organization like Forrester is, for us, proof of our dedication. We are excited to continue revolutionizing the way businesses around the world approach AI in their workplace."

For more information on eClerx's GenAI360 platform and our digital transformation services, visit https://eclerx.com/technology/genai360/ and https://eclerx.com/technology-services/digital-transformation/.

Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 19,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

