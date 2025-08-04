Alter Domus, a leading global provider of tech-enabled fund services for the private equity, real assets and private debt sectors, today announced the appointment of Isabel Gomez Vidal as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Gomez Vidal will also be joining the Group Executive Board, bringing her extensive expertise in driving growth, commercial strategy, and innovation to the firm.

Ms. Gomez Vidal joins from Dun Bradstreet (D&B), where she served as Chief Revenue Officer and played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a more customer-centric and data-driven product and commercial organization. Her contributions were key to the successful agreement from Clearlake to buy D&B.

The appointment follows the announcement of incoming CEO Charlotte Hogg and underscores Alter Domus' continued investment in senior leadership to drive its next phase of growth as the business seeks to cement its position as the leading service partner to alternative asset managers. Ms. Gomez Vidal will work closely with Ms. Hogg and the wider executive team to advance the firm's commercial strategy and strengthen its commitment to help investment firms navigate complexity, scale sustainably and accelerate growth.

Ms. Gomez Vidal brings more than two decades of experience leading global commercial and product teams across the financial information and technology sectors, with a track record of driving revenue growth and deepening client relationships at scale.

Before her time at D&B, Ms. Gomez Vidal spent more than 16 years at Moody's Analytics (MA), the largest division of Moody's Corporation, serving as Chief Revenue Officer from 2007 to 2023. Under her leadership, Moody's Analytics scaled into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, where she oversaw global sales, customer success, and go-to-market functions. Her leadership was instrumental in the successful integration of strategic acquisitions including Bureau van Dijk and RMS, which significantly expanded Moody's product capabilities and global footprint.

Charlotte Hogg, CEO of Alter Domus, commented: "We are excited to announce another important step in strengthening our leadership team to support the long-term growth ambitions of Alter Domus. Isabel's track record in strategic planning, go-to-market leadership, and ability to cultivate high-performing and cross-functional teams will be instrumental as we scale to anticipate the evolving priorities of alternative asset managers."

Isabel Gomez Vidal said: "What drew me to Alter Domus was its sharp focus on where the industry is headed and the opportunity to help shape that future alongside such a talented team. Private markets are undergoing a shift in expectations around data, transparency, and service delivery. I see enormous potential to grow by staying ahead of client needs and am excited to work with the team as we evolve our commercial strategy for the decade ahead."

Ms. Gomez Vidal is also a passionate advocate for technology and AI, and a distinguished member of the American Society of AI in New York. She serves on the advisory boards of both the non-profit Posse Foundation and Quantum Metrics, a U.S. based digital analytics firm.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 5,700 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

For more information on Alter Domus please visit www.alterdomus.com and LinkedIn.

About Cinven

Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT).

For additional information on Cinven please visit www.cinven.com and LinkedIn.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds across two core asset classes, private equity and credit, with total committed capital of approximately €80bn.

For more information on Permira please visit www.permira.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804344503/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

alterdomus@peregrinecommunications.com