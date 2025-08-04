Approov's patented mobile attestation technology offers a cloud-first alternative to brittle code obfuscation, safeguarding apps and APIs against the rising tide of agentic AI threats.

Approov Limited, a leading innovator in mobile app and API security, has successfully closed a £5 million (US$ 6.7 million) Series A funding round. The investment, spearheaded by the Investment Fund for Scotland, managed by Maven Capital Partners ("Maven"), also saw participation from Souter Investments, and existing investors Lanza techVentures and Scottish Enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804602925/en/

Iain McCready, Chief Operating Officer of Approov Limited, Craig McGill, Investment Manager with Maven Capital Partners, and Jae Hossell, Chief Technology Officer of Approov Limited. The key driver in this investment round was Approov's intellectual property, which is trusted by global customers in healthcare, fintech, connected vehicles, and e-commerce. Approov helps ensure secure digital engagement even in the most hostile environments.

This funding milestone enables Approov to bolster its Research Development team in Edinburgh, driving the creation of advanced technologies to secure mobile applications and APIs against evolving threats in real time, including those powered by AI. The company's patented app attestation solutions protect apps from tampering and fraudulent API access, offering a critical defense in today's rapidly shifting cyber threat landscape??.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, developers and enterprises alike are recognizing that mobile app security cannot be an afterthought. This funding marks a pivotal moment in our mission to ensure that every mobile app instance is authenticated and that backend APIs are protected from fraud, abuse, and unauthorized access."

- Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov

Addressing Mobile Security Amid Global Regulatory Shifts

The timing of this investment is particularly significant as global regulatory landscapes are undergoing transformative changes. The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers (DMCC) bill are reshaping the mobile app ecosystem, paving the way for competition beyond the app store duopolies controlled by Apple and Google?. Approov's technologies empower developers to securely distribute apps directly to consumers, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and reclaiming up to 30% of revenues typically lost to platform fees?.

"As mobile ecosystems face AI-driven threats and new regulations like the EU Digital Markets Act and UK consumer laws, the need for strong, independent app and API security is urgent. Approov delivers essential trust across fragmented platforms, including non-GMS Android and HarmonyOS. Maven Capital Partners' investment reflects growing recognition that API protection-across any device or OS-is key to securing digital infrastructure in this new cyber risk era."

- Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO, TAG Infosphere; Former Chief Information Security Officer, AT&T

Key Driver in This Investment Round Was Approov Intellectual Property

Approov's patented solution provides real-time app attestation and runtime API protection, preventing exploits from tools such as rooted devices, emulators, app tampering frameworks, and credential stuffing bots. Trusted by global customers in healthcare, fintech, connected vehicles, and e-commerce, Approov helps ensure secure digital engagement even in the most hostile environments.

"Approov is a leading innovator in mobile app and API security with proven applications in multiple target sectors. With their strong IP and the growing demand for API-level defences across the industry, the business is uniquely positioned to lead this next era of mobile security. We look forward to working with Ted and the team to drive the business forward at such an exciting point in the company's growth journey."

- Craig McGill, Investment Manager, Maven Capital Partners, UK, LLC.

"This investment validates Approov's vision of a safer mobile app ecosystem. With increasing cyber risks driven by AI, Approov solutions provide the robust, scalable security mobile developers need to protect their applications and API communications. We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown and are excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in this critical market."

- Dr. Lucio Lanza, Chairman, Approov Limited and Founder Lanza techVentures

About Approov:

Approov's app attestation technology has been adopted by major organisations in high-stakes industries, demonstrating its real-world effectiveness. By reducing API attacks by over 95% and preventing bot attacks, man-in-the-middle exploits, and app tampering, Approov is creating a safer digital ecosystem.

For more information about Approov's mobile security solutions, please visit www.approov.io.

ABOUT MAVEN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP www.mavencp.com

Maven (a subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc) is a leading private equity house focused on the provision of flexible funding for high growth businesses, and one of the most active SME investors in the UK. Headquartered in Glasgow, and with offices throughout the UK, Maven has over 100 investment and support professionals providing a truly nationwide coverage. Maven has over £790 million funds under management and available to invest, and manages assets for a variety of client funds, including Venture Capital Trusts, MBO Fund, UK regional fund mandates, and Maven Investor Partners, a syndicate of institutional, family office and experienced investors.

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT FUND FOR SCOTLAND

Operated by the British Business Bank, the Investment Fund for Scotland (IFS) provides a mix of debt and equity funding. IFS will offer a range of commercial finance options with smaller loans from £25k to £100k, debt finance from £100k to £2 million and equity investment up to £5 million. It works alongside the in-region small business finance ecosystem, local intermediaries such as accountants, fund managers and banks, to support Scotland's smaller businesses at all stages of their development.

The funds in which the IFS invests are open to businesses with material operations, or planning to open material operations across Scotland.

Supported by Nations and Regions Investments Limited, a subsidiary of British Business Bank plc, the Bank is a development bank wholly owned by HM Government. Neither Nations and Regions Investments Limited nor British Business Bank plc are authorised or regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) or the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). www.investmentfundscotland.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804602925/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR for Approov Limited

(949) 231-2965

Dchm at MadisonAlexanderPR.com