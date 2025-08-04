Aciturri to supply the airframe for Vertical's VX4 aircraft, providing manufacturing engineering and design support

Advances Vertical's strategy of initiating production with long-range parts purchasing, a key element of Vertical's Flightpath 2030 plan as the company moves towards certification and production

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures ("Aciturri"), a leading global aerostructures supplier, to build the airframe for Vertical's electric and hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the VX4.

The piloted VX4 prototype during recent flight tests at Vertical's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport

Under the partnership agreement, Aciturri will supply the entire airframe, including the wing, empennage, pylons and fuselage, of both the pre-production and, subject to certification, certified VX4 that will enter into service. In addition, Aciturri will also have engineering responsibility for several structural components and will provide concurrent manufacturing engineering for the airframe programme, providing the conditions for the VX4 to be built efficiently, reliably, and at scale.

Aciturri brings nearly 50 years of experience in commercial aircraft programs, including the design and manufacturing of major airframe components for Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer, including the A320, B737 and Embraer KC-390, as well as proven experience developing airframes for eVTOL programs, such as those for Eve Air Mobility and Lilium.

By combining the expertise of Vertical's engineering team with Aciturri's proven track record in high-quality aerospace manufacturing, this partnership continues Vertical's progress towards certification and scalable production of the VX4.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace said, "As we accelerate toward commercialization, the VX4 demands an airframe built specifically for the unique challenges of eVTOL and the highest levels of safety certification. As a leading, global supplier, Aciturri brings the world-class capability, agility, and technical excellence we need to turn great designs into great aircraft. Their proven track record makes them the ideal partner as we advance our mission to deliver the safest, most versatile aircraft in the skies."

Manuel Gonzalez Relaño, CEO at Aciturri Aerostructures said, "Aciturri and Vertical share a strong commitment to advancing the future of air mobility by redefining urban transport with sustainable electric flight. With Vertical's position as Europe's leading eVTOL company, we look forward to partnering together through development, certification, and production to deliver a globally exportable and commercially viable eVTOL aircraft."

This partnership reflects Vertical's strategy of initiating production with long-range parts purchasing, a key element of the company's Flightpath 2030 plan, as it moves to certification and production. It follows the announcement of Vertical's expanded partnership with Honeywell to supply flight control and aircraft management systems for the VX4 and builds on Vertical's recent milestone of completing its first airport to airport flights.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical will also be launching a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

About Aciturri

A family company founded in 1977, Aciturri is one of the main references worldwide in the development and manufacture of aeronautical components. With a turnover of around 500 million euros, the company has two lines of business; design, manufacture and assembly of aerostructures (wing, fuselage, empennage, fairings, movables) and the manufacture of engine components: primary structures, casings, rings and high precision machining.

Its customers include the main manufacturers in the sector: Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space, Boeing, Embraer, Deutsche Aircraft, Eve Air Mobility, Calidus, Dassault, Safran Landing Systems, Safran Aircraft Engines, ITP Aero, and Rolls Royce.

The company currently has over 3,100 employees and work centres in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, France and Morocco.

For more information, visit www.aciturri.com

