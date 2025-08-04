Anzeige
04.08.2025 12:06 Uhr
Encore Natural Pet Food: Encore Launches Dog Bone Broth Toppers to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

Encore expands its portfolio with a new hydration-boosting wet format to drive category growth.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, a leading premium cat and dog pet food brand known for its high-quality, natural ingredients, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: Encore Bone Broth Toppers. Designed to support canine hydration and mealtime appeal, this product responds directly to increased consumer demand for transparent pet nutrition.


Available in chicken and lamb recipes, the new Bone Broth Toppers introduce an entirely new texture to the Encore range. Health is a key trend for global pet owners, with 85% believing pet nutrition to be as important as their own health which is why each variant is made with 100% natural ingredients, aids hydration and contains parsley and turmeric for added immune support.

"Our new Bone Broth Toppers are a strategic addition to the Encore line-up," said Robyn Long, Innovation Manager at Encore. "They combine flavour, nutrition, and transparency- key priorities that drive 49% of global pet owners to buy toppers, a category that UK consumers overtrade in. We're confident this new offering will help our retail partners capitalise on a fast-growing category segment."

Each pouch has an easy-open, easy-pour spout that is resealable and fridge-safe for up to 5 days, supporting both convenience, portion control and freshness. Encore Bone Broth Toppers are ideal as a meal enhancer over dry kibble or served as a hydrating treat.

The launch aims to build incremental basket spend and drive traffic in-store and online through the new format innovation. Encore Bone Broth Toppers are now available via Tesco, Sainsburys, Ocado and Amazon with an RRP of £2.

To learn more, visit: www.encorepetfood.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739285/Encore_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739286/Encore_Natural_Pet_Food_Untitled_design__4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/encore-launches-dog-bone-broth-toppers-to-meet-growing-consumer-demand-302520592.html

