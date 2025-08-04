Italy added around 1,092 MW of new PV systems in the second quarter of this year, with the rooftop segment driving demand. Italy installed around 2,33 GW of new PV systems in the first half of this year, according to new statistics released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili based on data from grid operator Terna. This result compares to around 3. 34 GW in the first half of 2024. In full-year 2024, total new PV capacity reached 6. 8 GW, which compares to 5. 23 GW in 2023, 2. 48 GW in 2022 and 0. 94 GW in 2021. Anie Rinnovabili also reported that the newly installed PV capacity ...

