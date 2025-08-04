Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program Office: First 'climate citizens' approved by Nauru in world-first program

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Republic of Nauru has welcomed its first new citizens under the government's Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program, announced at COP29 late last year.

Nauru, ranked the world's fifth most vulnerable nation under the United Nations' Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) for its heightened exposure to economic and environmental shocks, launched the program as a way for conscientious investors to acquire an additional citizenship while contributing to climate adaptation and sustainable development projects in the South Pacific.

Program CEO Edward Clark revealed the first approved applicant is a German family of four who recently sold their long-standing family business - a well-known, reputable German company - and are currently living in Dubai.

"They were looking for a second citizenship to provide them with a Plan B given the current global political volatility and chose the Nauru Economic & Climate Resilience Citizenship Program because the contribution was going towards tackling the impacts of climate change on the island," he explained.

Mr Clark, who has an extensive background in international banking, financial crime and compliance, said it took under four months from receiving the application to the granting of citizenship, and that strict due diligence processes were followed.

"This is a fundamental pillar of our program and a safeguard for Nauru's reputation and security," he said.

"All applicants undergo checks with international law enforcement agencies and are subject to in-depth background verification. Our entire application process is consistent with international best practices."

He said only individuals of the highest calibre who can participate in shaping Nauru's future will be granted citizenship.

"The granting of Nauruan citizenship to this family marks a major milestone for the program and provides even more confidence to those who are currently exploring Nauru citizenship by investment."

Nauru is embarking on a long-term project that will reform the nation in the face of economic challenges and climate change, which as well as dealing with issues like food and water security, includes the "Higher Ground Initiative" - relocating almost the entire population from the coast to higher ground.

The new citizens from Germany applied through international migration agents Henley & Partners, who in a statement said the company is "incredibly proud to represent the first applicant to be successfully granted citizenship under the Republic of Nauru's Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program.

"For our firm, this goes beyond mobility; this is about directing capital into a Small Island Developing State, which is facing real climate risk.

"This is a clear example of how investment migration, when properly designed and governed, can channel capital toward economic and climate resilience measures and create a more sustainable future," the statement concluded.

