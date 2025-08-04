C2 Blockchain Inc. Builds Toward 200M DOG Goal, Leading the Charge in Bitcoin-Native Meme Treasury Holdings

With 197M DOG Coins secured, C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC: CBLO) continues its strategic treasury expansion, bridging traditional markets with the cultural rise of Bitcoin-native meme assets.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a U.S.-based publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced the strategic acquisition of an additional 52,723,600 DOG Coins, increasing its total DOG Coin holdings to 197,473,467. This transaction marks a major milestone in the Company's digital asset strategy and further solidifies its position as the leading public market holder of DOG Coin globally.

DOG Coin, a community-driven meme asset built on Bitcoin's Ordinals and Runes protocols, continues to gain significant cultural and technological relevance as the first meme coin secured directly by the Bitcoin blockchain. The asset's decentralized ethos, fair launch, and growing adoption have positioned it as a standout among Bitcoin-native digital assets.

C2 Blockchain's consistent accumulation of DOG Coin reflects its conviction in the long-term utility and value of blockchain-native assets, and its goal to become the most transparent, equity-based vehicle for investors seeking exposure to the DOG Coin ecosystem through public markets.

Transaction Highlights:

New DOG Coins Acquired: 52,723,600

Total DOG Holdings: 197,473,467

Progress Toward 200M Reserve Target: 98.7%

Public Market Status: Largest known DOG Coin reserve held by any publicly traded company

Real-time treasury updates and DOG Coin reserve tracking are available at the Company's dedicated treasury portal: www.C2DOG.com .

About C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC: CBLO)

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a U.S.-based, publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through strategic acquisition and management of Bitcoin-native and multi-chain digital assets. Through transparent financial reporting, disciplined execution, and public market access, C2 Blockchain offers investors exposure to the evolving digital asset economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's current and future treasury strategy, acquisition plans, market positioning, and expected outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect actual results include risks related to market volatility, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Additional information can be found in the Company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CBLO .

