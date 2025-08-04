Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
Positive ID Labelling: Revolutionising Print Planning with PID Labellings In-House Automation Solution

MELBOURNE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Within the label printing industry, the challenge lies in imposition planning - to determine how to arrange different design specifications with varying artwork, quantities per project and layouts to be manufactured. In an industry where customers can demand smaller quantities, maintaining an efficient production line can be difficult.

However, Positive ID Labelling Ltd, a 20-employee label manufacturer has developed the ultimate solution.

Positive ID prints labels for a huge variety of industries including food, chemical, and medical sectors to name just a few. Their innovative in-house solution allows them to the company to efficiently plan complex multi-SKU orders with varying specifications and quantities to optimise efficiency.

The project, led by Technical Director Pete Howells, emerged from a critical operational bottleneck that was affecting customer satisfaction and production efficiency.

"We had four staff members manually planning these complex orders, and the results were frustratingly inconsistent. The same order could be planned completely differently by different team members, leading to excess stock, missing items, and communication breakdowns throughout our production process.

The fascinating aspect was that our experienced staff were all technically correct in their approaches, but each person's logic led to different solutions. We realized we needed to capture the essence of the decision-making process and standardize it, rather than simply accepting that multiple 'right' answers existed."

Pete Howells, Technical Director

In order to develop the system, the company needed to complete a deep analysis of how expert planners can navigate these complex optimisation problems. The results showed that iterative decision-making, and considering multiple variables whilst balancing efficiency against resource constraints was the tried and tested method for success.

For Positive ID Labelling, the results have been transformative. Order planning time has dropped from up to an hour per order to under 10 minutes. As the company is currently processing 20% of their digital orders through this system, it is a marked improvement in efficiency and quality to their previous system.

This is proof that even small independent companies can take steps to create cutting edge solutions to target operational challenges and business needs.

For more information about PID Labelling, please visit https://www.pid-labelling.co.uk/

About PID Labelling

PID Labelling was founded in 1987, and has over thirty years of experience in the industry. They are focused on providing the very best labels for all industries and purposes. Based in Melbourne, Derbyshire, the company has gone from strength to strength by investing in their own processes and continually evaluating and improving their operational efficiency and business model.

Media Contact

Organization: Positive ID Labelling
Contact Person Name: Pete Howells
Website: https://www.pid-labelling.co.uk/
Email: sales@pid-labelling.co.uk
Contact Number: +441332864895
Address: 5 Loake Court, Melbourne, Derbyshire, DE73 8HB
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Positive ID Labelling



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/revolutionising-print-planning-with-pid-labellings-in-house-automation-1056036

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
