Don't wait--prepare your organization today to remain resilient amid economic and technological challenges.

This course will equip you with the understanding and tools necessary to align your organization's practices with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requirements, meeting the March 31, 2025 compliance and reporting requirements.

In today's volatile economic landscape marked by political upheavals, high inflation, climate change, and technological advancements, having a robust operational resilience framework is as crucial as financial resilience. UK and international financial regulators now mandate that financial institutions not only focus on financial stability but also strengthen their operational systems to weather disruptions effectively.

Offered by a senior expert from the FCA, this practical course provides an in-depth exploration of key aspects of operational resilience. Expect to leave with hands-on knowledge and strategic approaches that are instantly applicable within your organization.

Ideal for senior managers, compliance officers, and risk managers, the program covers essential topics such as identifying critical business services, establishing impact tolerances, and implementing scenario testing.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from banks, building societies, PRA-designated investment firms, insurers, Recognised Investment Exchanges, Enhanced scope Senior Managers and Certification Regime firms, entities authorised and registered under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 and Electronic Money Regulations 2011.

Key Learning Outcomes Include:

Identifying crucial business services: Understand which services are pivotal to your firm and must remain uninterrupted.

Setting impact tolerances: Determine acceptable levels of disruption for each critical service.

Mapping and testing: Develop and execute tests to ensure your firm can operate within set impact tolerances.

Investing strategically: Allocate resources for systems and processes that ensure consistent operation within impact limits.

Identifying vulnerabilities: Recognize and address weaknesses in your operational frameworks.

Key individual roles that will benefit from this course are:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Senior Managers

Compliance Officers

Operational Risk Managers

IT Directors/Heads of IT

Business Continuity Managers

Internal Auditors

Third-Party Risk Managers

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Understand the FCA's operational resilience requirements.

Identify important business services and set impact tolerances.

Develop strategies for mapping, testing, and improving operational resilience.

Learn how to respond to and recover from operational disruptions.

