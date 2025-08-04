Anzeige
Summit Lending | www.mylenderjackie.com: Jackie Barikhan Closes $8M Jumbo Purchase, Strengthening Role as California's Go-to Jumbo Mortgage Expert

California Mortgage Expert Jackie Barikhan Helps Self-Employed Buyer Secure $8 Million Purchase/ Jumbo Home Loan Using Custom Financing Strategy and 1031 Exchange.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Jackie Barikhan, a top-rated mortgage expert with Summit Lending, has successfully closed an $8 million jumbo purchase for an investment 1031 exchange, luxury property in Southern California, solidifying her position as a trusted resource for high-net-worth clients seeking creative mortgage solutions.

8-Million-Dollar-Home-Purchased-With-Bank-Statement-Loan-1031-Exchange-Jackie-Barikhan-Summit-Lendin

8-Million-Dollar-Home-Purchased-With-Bank-Statement-Loan-1031-Exchange-Jackie-Barikhan-Summit-Lendin
Luxury $8 million California property purchased through a 1031 exchange using a bank statement mortgage loan arranged by Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending, a top-rated jumbo loan expert for self-employed buyers.

The borrower, a successful self-employed entrepreneur, faced hurdles with traditional underwriting due to complex income streams. Jackie and her team designed a custom jumbo loan strategy utilizing bank statements and asset-based underwriting to secure favorable terms, delivering a smooth, fast-closing process.

"This deal is a perfect example of what's possible when you understand the needs of today's high-income buyers. Jumbo loans can be complex, but they don't have to be hard," said Barikhan.

Barikhan, known for helping self-employed and high-income clients secure mortgages across California, specializes in jumbo, bank statement, and investment property loans.

About Jackie Barikhan
With over 20 years of experience and 100+ five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, and Zillow, Jackie Barikhan is one of California's most trusted mortgage professionals. Her boutique approach ensures tailored financing solutions for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and luxury homebuyers.

Media Contact:
Jackie Barikhan
Summit Lending
949-600-0944
www.mylenderjackie.com
jackie@mylenderjackie.com

Contact Information
Jackie Barikhan
Mortgage Banker
jackie@mylenderjackie.com
(949) 600-0944

.

SOURCE: Summit Lending | www.mylenderjackie.com

Related Images

Jackie-Barikhan-Bank-Statement-Loan-Expert-Self-Employed-Homebuyers.jpg

Jackie-Barikhan-Bank-Statement-Loan-Expert-Self-Employed-Homebuyers.jpg
Trusted mortgage advisor Jackie Barikhan, helping self-employed and high-net-worth clients in California purchase homes using custom loan programs like 1031 exchanges, bank statement loans and jumbo loan programs.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jackie-barikhan-closes-8m-jumbo-purchase-strengthening-role-as-calif-1055780

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
