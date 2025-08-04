Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces MODD1 Cartridge Line Validated for Human-Use Production

-Line has been in production at risk since early July

- Production to continue until late August when conversion to Pivot manufacturing will begin

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, announced that the MODD1 cartridge line has been validated for human-use production in the United States.

"This is an important milestone for scaling up our manufacturing infrastructure to support our commercial pilot for MODD1 and, eventually, our 3ml Pivot tubeless patch pump launch," stated Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "While we encountered significant delays with the initial shipment of equipment for the manufacturing line to our contract manufacturing site in Mexico, all equipment for the controller line has been installed and validation is underway. We continue to target controller line validation in October for MODD1 with the commercial pilot for MODD1 to follow immediately thereafter."

The ability to scale production is a key differentiator in the pump space, especially given the much higher volumes required for a patch pump. Modular Medical's simple, low-cost platform was designed from the ground up for high volume manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain the validations required to manufacture products for human use; the timing of achievement of such validations, if at all; the Company's ability to convert patients to use its pump products; and the occurrence of future events or circumstances, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

