Security First International Holdings, Inc. Forges Groundbreaking Joint Venture with BTCx Developers to Establish Shareholder-Backed, Non-Custodial Bitcoin Treasury Reserve

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SCFR), a diversified holding company with a focus on innovative financial solutions, today announced a strategic joint venture with the BTCx Developer Team, the creators of BTCx, a leading Bitcoin derivative token. This partnership aims to pioneer a revolutionary model for corporate treasury management, allowing Security First to integrate Bitcoin exposure into its balance sheet while empowering its shareholders with a unique non-custodial backing mechanism.

This groundbreaking initiative will enable Security First International Holdings, Inc. to utilize BTCx as a core component of its corporate treasury reserves. What sets this venture apart is the innovative "shareholder-backed derivative reserve" model, designed to align the company's digital asset strategy with the principles of decentralization and individual asset control.

Under this model, participating Security First shareholders will have the unprecedented opportunity to voluntarily contribute their native Bitcoin (BTC) to a highly secure, transparent, and auditable multi-party computation (MPC) vault or a decentralized proof-of-reserve protocol managed by the BTCx developers. Crucially, these shareholders will retain ultimate control over their private keys through advanced cryptographic techniques, ensuring they never relinquish sole custody of their underlying Bitcoin. In return for their participation, these shareholders will receive newly minted BTCx tokens directly to their personal wallets, maintaining a verifiable 1:1 peg with their locked BTC.

Security First's corporate treasury will then acquire BTCx tokens, which are directly backed by this collective, shareholder-controlled Bitcoin reserve. This innovative structure provides Security First with Bitcoin price exposure and the flexibility of a tokenized asset, while offering unparalleled transparency and aligning directly with the self-custody ethos valued by the crypto community.

"This joint venture with the BTCx Developer Team represents a monumental leap forward for corporate treasury management and shareholder empowerment," said Brian Fowler, CEO of Security First International Holdings, Inc. "We are not just adding Bitcoin to our balance sheet; we are doing so in a way that respects the foundational principles of decentralization and individual ownership. By allowing our shareholders to non-custodially back our BTCx reserves, we are building a treasury strategy that is both secure and deeply aligned with our investor base, setting a new standard for public companies embracing digital assets."

The BTCx Developer Team brings robust blockchain infrastructure and expertise in maintaining the integrity and peg of the BTCx token. This collaboration will ensure the highest levels of security, transparency, and auditability for the underlying Bitcoin reserves.

Lead Developer for the BTCx Team, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Security First International Holdings, Inc. on this visionary project. Their commitment to a non-custodial, shareholder-aligned treasury model perfectly showcases the power and flexibility of BTCx. This initiative will not only bolster Security First's financial strategy but also serve as a powerful testament to the utility and trustworthiness of tokenized Bitcoin in institutional settings."

The joint venture is expected to provide Security First with enhanced liquidity for its digital asset holdings, potential for yield generation through DeFi integrations enabled by BTCx, and a clear, auditable pathway for Bitcoin adoption. For shareholders, it offers a unique opportunity to support the company's growth while maintaining direct control over their Bitcoin.

About Security First International Holdings, Inc.:

Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SCFR) is a diversified holding company focused on identifying and developing innovative solutions across various sectors. With a commitment to security, transparency, and technological advancement, SCFR seeks to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic investments and groundbreaking partnerships.

Contact:

Brian Fowler

CEO

brian@scfrholdings.com

https://yieldtether.com

