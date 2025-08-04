Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - The management team of GlucoGuard, a division of American Diversified Holdings (OTCID: ADHC) ("ADHC") announced today that Dr. Kunal Sur, PhD has agreed to join the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kunal joins Dr. Stephen Weber, MD and GlucoGuards co-founder Zach Smith to guide GlucoGuard's next developmental phase.

Dr. Sur is the co-founder of Arete Bioscience and has been playing an integral role in the development of the prototype engineering for the GlucoGuard Device.

"Formalizing Dr. Sur's commitment to GlucoGuard solidifies our path forward as we finalize the FDA Break Through Device (BTD) application," commented ADHC. "The Arete Bioscience team, led by Kunal, is a major foundational component to streamlining the FDA approval process. We have assembled an all-star team as the final portion of the FDA (BTD) application is concluded."

In addition to the engineering work on the GlucoGuards prototype design, Dr. Sur will spear-head the review of other acquisition opportunities for ADHC, which is currently ongoing. Also, Dr. Sur will be coordinating future integration with Dexcom, GlucoGuards' Continuous Glucose Monitor "CGM" Development Partner.

Dr. Kunal Sur, PhD, is an experienced professional in the field of biomedical engineering, with a background in biotechnology and biochemical engineering, and is currently serving as the Managing Partner at Arete Biosciences, Inc. Prior to these roles, Kunal held various leadership positions at Roche, GenMark Diagnostics, Quidel and Hospira. Kunal earned their PhD and MS in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University, and a B. Tech in Biotechnology & Biochemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

ABOUT ARETE BIOSCIENCES, Inc.

End-to-End Health Tech Product Development

aretebiosciences.com

Arete BioSciences, Inc. ("Arete") is a contact service organization with expertise in the design and development of early-stage medical technologies. Arete maintains an extensive network of internal staff and collaborators with experience across device form factor exploration, rapid prototyping, and product visualization in the health space.

Arete BioSciences includes a team of scientists, strategic thinkers, problem solvers, engineers, and innovators passionate about creating a positive impact on global health. Projects include the design, development, and management of molecular diagnostic systems, molecular assays, start-ups, and build-ups of several companies, and have managed product development teams across four continents in seven countries.

ABOUT DR. STEPHEN WEBER, MD

Dr. Weber is currently an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He previously served as a Medical Officer and Clinical Reviewer at The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and practiced medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon for over 25 years.

ABOUT GLUCOGUARD

ADHC is a medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of hypoglycemia "low blood sugar" during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, GlucoGuard is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

GlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effectiveness.

ABOUT THE DIABETES MARKET

The diabetes market is poised for substantial growth, with the U.S. market valued at $28 billion, underscoring the vast potential for GlucoGuard's adoption.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector, valued at $6.8 billion, further emphasizes the critical demand for advanced glucose management solutions.

