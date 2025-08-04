New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), a leading Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform delivering embedded finance and digital payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with CXI Valley II LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm, for a $2 million convertible note financing.

The Securities Purchase Agreement was executed on July 13, 2025, with funding expected in early August. The note is convertible into ordinary shares of DigiAsia under the terms outlined in the Company's Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for general corporate purposes as it continues to execute on its strategic growth plans.

Strategic Significance

This financing enhances DigiAsia's liquidity and provides additional flexibility to advance its business objectives, including:

Strengthening its embedded finance and digital payments infrastructure

Expanding API-driven product capabilities for enterprise and retail partners

Supporting continued market development initiatives in regulated financial services

"This strategic financing strengthens our liquidity position and provides the flexibility we need to execute on our high-growth objectives," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. "We are pleased to have the support of CXI Valley II LLC as we expand our embedded finance platform and broaden our market reach."

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp is a Nasdaq-listed Fintech-as-a-Service platform delivering embedded finance APIs, AI-driven payments, digital banking, and blockchain-compatible financial infrastructure. Operating across emerging markets, DigiAsia enables enterprises, fintechs, and digital platforms to embed regulated financial services directly into their customer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE: DigiAsia Corp