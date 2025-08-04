Clinisupplies Limited ("Clinisupplies"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of continence care consumables, today announced the acquisition of the Renew Inserts business from Renew Medical Inc. and Renew Medical UK Limited, a US and UK manufacturer of continence products (together "Renew").

The acquisition of the Renew Inserts range will enable Clinisupplies to expand its bowel management offering, while also supporting patients living with chronic bowel issues through its nursing and homecare services.

Paul Cook, CEO at Clinisupplies, commented: "The Renew Inserts business is a perfect fit with Clinisupplies' purpose of helping people with continence issues to live more freely through the products and services we provide. It is our ambition to continue broadening the range of products and services in order to reach more consumers and healthcare professionals and to better support their needs. We are excited to add the Renew Inserts range to our portfolio and to continue building on our growing position in the UK and around the world."

Jason Tate, CEO at Renew, commented: "We have enjoyed a growing and successful commercial partnership with the Clinisupplies team over recent years and have been delighted with the continued success of the Inserts range, both in the UK and Internationally. We are excited to see the next phase of development for the portfolio and the wide ranging support available for Renew Inserts users under Clinisupplies ownership."

KKR invested in Clinisupplies through KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4.0 billion fund focused on investing in high-growth health care companies. KKR has a long track record of supporting health care companies globally, having invested more than $20 billion in the sector since 2004.

About Clinisupplies

Clinisupplies is a manufacturer and supplier of medical appliances specialising in continence products for managing acute and chronic conditions. Employing over 800 people globally, Clinisupplies is focused on developing, manufacturing and delivering products which are simple and discreet to use. Its product development team works with clinicians and patients to develop a strong product pipeline to be manufactured at its CE, ISO, US FDA approved facilities.

Please visit www.clinisupplies.co.uk for further information.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

