Wright Industries: Exception PCB Brought Back into British Ownership to Strengthen Strategic UK Manufacturing

ANDOVER, England, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Industries today announced it has acquired Exception PCB Ltd, returning the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturer to UK ownership. Exception PCB will join Wright Industries' other investments, as part of the Connexion Technologies group.

This strategic acquisition underscores both companies' shared commitment to building the most advanced manufacturing capability in the UK and supporting the UK Government's drive to secure critical industrial infrastructure.

"Bringing Exception PCB back from Asian into UK ownership strengthens our national manufacturing resilience, aligns with UK Government objectives, and opens new opportunities to innovate, invest, and lead," said Craig Wright, Chairman & CEO at Connexion Technologies.

"The business has undergone significant recent investment in its processing technology to place it at the forefront of PCB manufacturing globally and we are proud to support its continued growth."

"Exception PCB has a proud history rooted in British engineering," said Kamal Berberi, General Manager at Exception PCB. "We're excited to join forces with Connexion Technologies and continue developing strategic technologies that serve our customers."

This acquisition comes at a time when national focus is returning to domestic capability in manufacturing, especially across sectors such as defence, aerospace, energy, and critical infrastructure.

By uniting under UK ownership, Connexion Technologies and Exception PCB will strengthen British industry, protect key supply chains, and support skilled jobs across the UK.

Wright Industries was supported by advisors Eversheds Sutherland (legal) and Crowe (tax).

For more information, please visit: https://www.connexiontechnologies.co.uk.

About Wright Industries

Wright Industries is a specialist provider of investment, development and turnaround services for UK engineering SMEs. With over 30 years' experience in the manufacturing and engineering sector, we are experts at creating growth and resolving operational challenges. Our investments include Custom Interconnect, Accura Engineering, Exception PCB, Castle Microwave and Pure PCB, which are brought together under the Connexion Technologies brand.

About Connexion Technologies

At Connexion Technologies, we engineer solutions that shape the future. With sales of over £75M and over 450 employees, we are one of the UK's largest independent provider of both advanced electronic and mechanical solutions for high-reliability industries, including aerospace, defence, life sciences, energy, and communications to solve complex challenges and drive innovation.

Our five brands are leading UK engineering and manufacturing providers: Custom Interconnect, Accura Engineering, Exception PCB, Castle Microwave and Pure PCB. With state-of-the-art facilities across the UK, we bring together deep expertise in electronic manufacturing, mechanical engineering, microelectronics, RF technology, and supply chain solutions. From semiconductor packaging to precision machining and advanced RF systems, we deliver world-class service, quality, reliability, and performance.

About Exception PCB

Exception PCB is a leading manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) to the high-reliability industries, boasting some of the most advanced PCB process technology in the UK within their Tewskesbury facility. Specialising in quick-turn, low to medium volume, standard multi-layer, flex, flex-rigid and High Density Interconnection (HDI) solutions for a wide range of industries including aerospace, medical, telecommunications, defence and automotive. With 100 employees, the business is renowned for their technology-led service and ability to deliver advanced PCB products for their customers' most challenging applications.

