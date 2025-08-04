MIE, Japan, Aug 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda factory team*1 "Honda HRC" (CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP: Takumi Takahashi / Johann Zarco) has won the 2025 FIM*2 Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Road Race 46th Annual Event (Suzuka 8 Hours) held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie, on Sunday, August 3.This win marks Honda HRC's fourth consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours victory. Team rider Takumi Takahashi has extended his outright record of the most Suzuka 8 Hours wins to seven (four consecutive), while Johann Zarco achieves his second consecutive victory. This victory also marks Honda's 31st win at the event.*1 Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer*2 FIM: Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeHonda HRC, which won the Suzuka 8 Hours once again, recorded the fastest lap time in the qualifying session held on Friday, August 1, securing its spot in the Top 10 Trial, in which the top 10 qualifying teams compete for final grid spots. In the Top 10 Trial held on Saturday, August 2 at 3:30 pm, Takahashi and Zarco took to the track, with Zarco recording a lap time of 2 minutes 4.290 seconds, a new Suzuka 8 Hours lap record, to secure pole position.The Suzuka 8 Hours race started at 11:30 am on Sunday, August 3, with Takahashi as lead rider for the fourth consecutive year. Takahashi took the hole shot, and after relinquishing the lead and maintaining second place for several laps, regained the lead on Lap 14, after which he gradually expanded his advantage. In the subsequent stints with Zarco and Takahashi taking turns on the bike, the team demonstrated consistent performance, leveraging fuel efficiency and quick pit work to extend the time gap, opening a one-lap advantage over second place by the midpoint of the race. In the closing stages, two safety car deployments closed the gap, but Honda HRC capitalized on the competing team's final pit stop to create a 40-second lead which was maintained to the checkered flag. Zarco crossed the line at 7:30 pm completing Lap 217, securing Honda HRC's fourth consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours victory.Takumi Takahashi | Honda HRC"I'm glad it went smoothly. It was a last-minute decision to compete with only two riders, and I knew it would be tough. I'm so exhausted. Toward the end, Johann's condition looked tough, so I focused on doing my best to hand him the bike in good shape. In my final stint, I aimed to pull away by getting into the [2 minute] 6-second range, but due to the intense pressure from behind, I switched to maintaining the gap and handing over the bike safely. Johann really gave it everything. I'm so grateful to him. The team and everyone else worked hard, and I'd like to thank all the fans who supported us."Johann Zarco | Honda HRC"I'm tired, just like Takumi. Race control was good, but it was difficult to recover between stints, and I couldn't recover as much as I had hoped. When the safety car came out in Takumi's final stint, he was able to extend his laps on track to give me more time to recover. The safety car came out for the second time during my stint, which allowed me to gradually regain my rhythm. After dusk, I was able to control the gap and finish the race enjoying the beautiful scenery. Takumi is a strong rider who can handle the heat well and didn't show any signs of fatigue, which I think contributes to the team's strength. I don't want to race with only two-riders next year though. Honda has a fuel-efficient bike, which gives us a big advantage, and we were able to finish the race with seven pit stops. I would like to thank everyone on the team."Teruaki Matsubara | Honda HRC team manager"This was an outstanding result, and I am very satisfied. First, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to both riders who worked so hard and did a great job in such harsh conditions. I would also like to thank everyone on the team who supported the riders with everything they had. They truly showed what teamwork is about. Once again, our pit stops were the fastest, which made a big difference. All of our preparations paid off today. It wasn't an easy race, but in the end, everything came together perfectly. It was a really fun and rewarding experience."Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Honda HRC riders Takumi Takahashi and Johann Zarco, the team staff, and everyone else involved for their outstanding teamwork in securing victory despite the extreme heat and the pressure of aiming for a fourth consecutive title. Takahashi has set an incredible record by achieving his seventh victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours, breaking his previous record for the most wins at the event. I would also like to extend my respect to Johann Zarco for his contribution in continuing to compete this year. I would like to once again express my gratitude to all the sponsors who supported our participation and to all the fans who cheered us on during the race. Going forward, HRC will continue to take on the challenge to meet the expectations of motorsports fans and Honda fans alike. We look forward to your continued support and encouragement."Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.