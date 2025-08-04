The global chemical company Oxea has announced the appointment of Ed Ray as Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 18, 2025. He will lead the company's long-term financial strategy, focusing on driving sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value.

Ed brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the global chemicals industry. Most recently, he served as CFO at OCI Methanol, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening financial performance and operational efficiency. Prior to that, he spent 18 years at Ecolab Inc., holding a variety of senior finance positions with increasing global responsibility.

"I'm thrilled to join Oxea at such a dynamic and promising time in the company's journey," said Ed Ray. "Oxea is uniquely positioned to capitalize on global opportunities, and I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to drive strong financial outcomes and deliver lasting value."

Welcoming the appointment, Craig Rogerson, Chairman of the Oxea Board of Directors commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ed to Oxea. His deep financial expertise, global perspective, and strong track record in the chemicals industry make him exceptionally well-suited to help lead Oxea into its next chapter. I am confident Ed will be a valuable strategic partner as we continue to execute our growth agenda and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Ed is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Macalester College, as well as an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Photo: https://www.oxea.com/media/media-service

Caption: Ed Ray, Chief Financial Officer of Oxea

License: For editorial use only. Copyright Oxea GmbH

About Oxea

Oxea (formerly OQ Chemicals) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. More information at www.oxea.com.

