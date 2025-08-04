Tower Semiconductor Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth

Providing guidance for accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Second Quarter of 2025 Results Overview

Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $372 million, representing revenue growth of 6% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $80 million, compared to $73 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $47 million, reflecting $0.42 basic and $0.41 diluted earnings per share. First quarter of 2025 net profit was $40 million, reflecting $0.36 basic and $0.35 diluted earnings per share.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was $123 million and investments in property and equipment, net, were $111 million. In the first quarter of 2025, cash flow generated from operating activities was $94 million and investments in property and equipment, net, were $111 million.

Business Outlook

The company guides revenues for the third quarter of 2025 to be $395 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, reflecting revenue increase of 7% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated:

"We have reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth. Our strategic initiatives, backed by the repurposing of multiple factories towards higher capacity for RF infrastructure, are well underway, and have contributed and will contribute more strongly in the following quarters to our expected growth. The momentum we have gained in our RF infrastructure business, driven by data centers and AI expansions, is particularly noteworthy, with customer forecasts continuing to increase. We are well poised to benefit in this market, as evidenced by our number one market share position."

Ellwanger added: "As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue this positive trajectory, with 2025 third-quarter revenue mid-range guidance set at $395 million and an additional $40 million revenue increase targeted for the fourth quarter. Through well-developed multi-level interactions with our customers, our partnerships drive trust and best-in-class innovation, well positioning us for accelerated growth and value creation for customers and stakeholders."

Teleconference and Webcast

Tower Semiconductor will host an investor conference call today, Monday, August 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time, 8:00 a.m. Mountain time, 7:00 a.m. Pacific time and 5:00 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and its business outlook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information, which may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, which we may describe as adjusted financial measures and/or reconciled financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding the following: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets as included in our costs and expenses, (ii) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees as included in our costs and expenses, (iii) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost and taxes following the previously announced Intel contract termination as included in net profit in 2023 and (iv) restructuring income, net, which includes income, net of cost and taxes associated with the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, which occurred during 2022, as included in net profit. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures used and/or presented in this release, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, as well as may be included and calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization which we define as EBITDA consists of operating profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation expenses, which include depreciation recorded in cost of revenues and in operating cost and expenses lines (e.g., research and development related equipment and/or fixed other assets depreciation), (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (iv) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost following the previously announced Intel contract termination, as included in operating profit and (v) restructuring income, net in relation to the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, as included in operating profit. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, are not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and marketable securities less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $123 million, $94 million and $113 million for the three months periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively and in the amounts of $217 million and $223 million for the six months periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively) less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $111 million, $111 million and $113 million for the three months periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively and in the amounts of $222 million and $211 million for the six months periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiPho, SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics, as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel's New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

(Financial tables follow)





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,293 $ 271,894 Short-term deposits 942,310 946,351 Trade accounts receivable 215,316 211,932 Inventories 286,747 268,295 Other current assets 53,652 61,817 Total current assets 1,763,318 1,760,289 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,402,715 1,286,622 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 9,426 10,196 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 27,951 23,378 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,203,410 $ 3,080,485 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 33,079 $ 48,376 Trade accounts payable 135,686 130,624 Deferred revenues and customers' advances 15,592 21,655 Other current liabilities 83,964 84,409 Total current liabilities 268,321 285,064 LONG-TERM DEBT 143,018 132,437 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 17,634 22,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES 428,973 440,305 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,774,437 2,640,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,203,410 $ 3,080,485

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 REVENUES $ 372,061 $ 358,170 $ 351,181 COST OF REVENUES 292,035 284,999 264,259 GROSS PROFIT 80,026 73,171 86,922 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 19,418 20,172 18,994 Marketing, general and administrative 20,743 20,101 19,050 Restructuring income, net * -- -- (6,270 ) 40,161 40,273 31,774 OPERATING PROFIT 39,865 32,898 55,148 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET 14,387 10,598 7,710 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 54,252 43,496 62,858 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (8,660 ) (3,779 ) (6,108 ) NET PROFIT 45,592 39,717 56,750 Net loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 959 425 (3,305 ) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 46,551 $ 40,142 $ 53,445 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares 111,810 111,575 111,037 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares 113,282 113,152 111,979 * Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY: GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 46,551 $ 40,142 $ 53,445 Stock based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,595 10,335 8,229 Restructuring income, net ** -- -- (2,634 ) ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 57,146 $ 50,477 $ 59,040 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 ** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations, net of tax.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2025

2024 REVENUES $ 730,231 $ 678,419 COST OF REVENUES 577,034 518,891 GROSS PROFIT 153,197 159,528 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 39,590 38,945 Marketing, general and administrative 40,844 37,720 Restructuring income, net * -- (6,270 ) 80,434 70,395 OPERATING PROFIT 72,763 89,133 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET 24,985 11,694 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 97,748 100,827 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (12,439 ) (1,030 ) NET PROFIT 85,309 99,797 Net loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,384 (1,718 ) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 86,693 $ 98,079 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.78 $ 0.88 Weighted average number of shares 111,693 110,938 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.77 $ 0.88 Weighted average number of shares 113,218 111,964 * Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY: GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 86,693 $ 98,079 Stock based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,930 15,438 Restructuring income, net ** -- (2,634 ) ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 107,623 $ 110,883 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.99 ** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations, net of tax.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

June 30, 2025

2024 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 274,818 $ 260,497 Net cash provided by operating activities 122,599 113,085 Investments in property and equipment, net (110,682 ) (112,615 ) Debt received (repaid), net 5,104 (10,439 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 1,454 (2,658 ) Proceeds from (investments in) deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (28,000 ) 17,443 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 265,293 $ 265,313 Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2025

2024 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 271,894 $ 260,664 Net cash provided by operating activities 216,521 223,123 Investments in property and equipment, net (222,093 ) (210,633 ) Debt repaid, net (21,770 ) (18,848 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 4,271 (5,323 ) Proceeds from deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net 16,470 16,330 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 265,293 $ 265,313