OraSure Technologies, Inc.: OraSure Appoints Anne Messing as Chief Commercial Officer

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. ("OTI") (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced that Anne Messing has joined OTI as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Messing brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across the healthcare industry, including in life sciences, diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services, with a proven track record of driving growth, building high-performing sales teams, and transforming strategic vision into demonstrable results and sustainable success. In her role at OTI, she will be responsible for Sales, Marketing, Strategic Alliances, and Product Management, and will shape the vision and management of OTI's product portfolio in its aim to achieve market leadership and drive long-term growth.

Prior to joining OTI, Ms. Messing was Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Region for Becton Dickinson (BD) Biosciences, spearheading initiatives that outperformed market benchmarks and generated meaningful sales growth from legacy products as well as new product launches. Complementing her 12 years of sales and marketing leadership at BD, she also has deep healthcare experience from prior roles at Danaher, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, and ARUP Laboratories. She spent the early part of her career in the lab as a certified medical technologist and advanced through various levels of management to ultimately lead all the clinical laboratories at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She received her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Northern Michigan University and her Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University.

"We are delighted to welcome Anne as our Chief Commercial Officer. I am confident that her deep expertise, motivational leadership, and proven success in delivering results will create exceptional value for our internal and external stakeholders," said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OTI. "Leveraging her strengths, she will be instrumental in driving the organization forward as we continue to execute our mission to improve access, quality, and value in healthcare through innovative solutions in effortless testing and sample management."

"I'm excited to step into this transformative chapter with OTI, as the company accelerates its vision for the future and prepares for a wave of impactful and strategic product launches," Messing said.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. ("OraSure" and "OTI") transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events and are not guarantees of future performance or results. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from expectations and projections. Known and unknown factors that could cause actual performance or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; ability to manufacture or have manufactured products in accordance with applicable specifications, performance standards and quality requirements; uncertainty of regulatory approvals; ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements; uncertainty relating to patent protection and potential patent infringement claims; impact of competitors, competing products and technology changes and patents obtained by competitors; reduction or deferral of public funding available to customers; competition from new or better technology or lower cost products; impact of negative economic conditions; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers; trends toward healthcare cost containment; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. These and other factors that could affect our results are discussed more fully in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and OraSure Technologies undertakes no duty to update these statements.