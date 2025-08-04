Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X Reports 122% Month-Over-Month Increase in Cash and Crypto Position with No Long-Term Debt and Reports July 2025 Production Results

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. ("Digi Power X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin ("BTC") production results for the month ended July 31, 2025, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

During the past month, the Company participated, and continues to actively participate, in a variety of load curtailment programs that reduce BTC mining costs, as summer capacity pricing has been historically high. By contributing and performing in these load reduction programs, the Company has seen a reduction in its BTC mining costs, in addition to being able to provide crucial grid reliability to surrounding electric consumers.

Monthly Production Highlights for July 2025

The Company held cash, BTC, Ethereum (" ETH ") and cash deposits of approximately $30 million as of July 31, 2025, as compared to $13.5 million on June 30, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $117,200 as of July 31, 2025 and $107,750 as of June 30, 2025, per CoinMarketCap), representing an increase of 122% over the previous month.





Diversified its crypto holdings with the conversion of cash into ETH during the month, bringing total ETH holdings to 516.64, representing a fair market value of approximately $1.9 million as of July 31, 2025 (based on a ETH price of $3,700 as of July 31, 2025 per CoinMarketCap).





The value of coins produced at the Company's facilities between its self-mining and colocation agreements and energy sales was approximately $4.3 million in July 2025 (based on a BTC price of $117,200 as of July 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





Miners running at the Company's facilities produced approximately 23 BTC during the month between self-mining and colocation agreements, representing an approximate value of $2.7 million (based on a BTC price of $117,200 as of July 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





The Company earned gross energy and power revenue of approximately $1.6 million in July 2025 through the provision of power capacity to market customers.





The Company has invested approximately $5.2 million year-to-date in capital expenditures and mining infrastructure support equipment, including approximately $1.7 million in July.





ARMS 200 Modular AI Platform Patent Filed

Digi Power X's wholly owned subsidiary, US Data Centers, Inc., filed a provisional patent application for its ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution), a Tier 3-certified platform designed for high-density GPU workloads, as previously announced.

Each ARMS 200 platform is designed to deliver 1 megawatt of compute and support up to 256 NVIDIA B200/B300 GPUs. The platform will feature liquid cooling, dual-path power redundancy, and Digi Power X's proprietary NeoCloud orchestration system for GPU-as-a-Service deployments. The first deployment will begin at the Company's Alabama site and is scalable to 40MW of critical power, supporting up to approximately 10,240 GPUs. Additional designs, including ARMS 300 and ARMS 400, are in development.

Supermicro Systems Purchase for NVIDIA B200 Deployment

In July, Digi Power X executed a definitive purchase order with Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) to supply NVIDIA B200-powered systems. These systems, pre-qualified for NVIDIA's new Blackwell architecture, will be deployed inside Digi Power X's ARMS 200 infrastructure.

GPU-as-a-Service and Customer Pipeline

NeoCloud, Digi Power X's GPU-as-a-Service platform, enables on-demand compute for enterprise, biotech, fintech and sovereign AI applications. Each ARMS 200 platform will be designed for metered billing, multi-tenant workloads and secure configurations, including air-gapped deployments. The Company is in active discussions with customers to launch initial pilot testing programs in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Expansion of Bitcoin Mining with Hydro-Powered Systems

In parallel with its AI infrastructure expansion, Digi Power X is also scaling its BTC mining capacity through the deployment of next-generation hydro-powered mining systems and advanced cooling technologies. These new units are scheduled to be brought online in the first quarter of 2026, to deliver higher energy efficiency and enhanced operational margins. The Company expects this initiative to contribute meaningfully to its diversified digital infrastructure revenue.

Warrants Exercised and Expired

Year to date, 5,537,935 of the Company's warrants have been exercised or have expired.

Operations Update

The Company currently operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and is working to expand its capacity to 200MW and beyond. The Company plans to fuel this growth using its existing asset portfolio, combined with strategic expansion through targeted acquisitions.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers to drive the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

