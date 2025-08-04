Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.: Mobiquity Technologies Launches CMOne - A Fully Agentic AI Marketing Platform for Unified Brand Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, today announced the launch of CMOne, a first-of-its-kind fully agentic AI marketing platform. CMOne unifies organic content, paid media, and conversational engagement into one autonomous system-streamlining brand execution and campaign performance across digital touchpoints.

Short for "CMO + One," CMOne is designed to operate as an intelligent command center for brands, performance marketers, and agencies. It enables users to manage, scale, and optimize every component of their marketing strategy within a single platform.

"Marketing has become a fragmented, tool-heavy experience that slows down performance and drowns teams in complexity," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "With CMOne, we're introducing a new operating system for marketing-one that thinks, acts, and grows like your best team member, but works 24/7. It's not just AI-powered; it's fully agentic."

Key Features of CMOne:

  • AI Content Creation - Generates branded assets, short-form videos, carousels, and copy for email, SMS, and messaging platforms.
  • Omnichannel Publishing Engine - Schedules and posts content across Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, WhatsApp, Discord, Email, Telegram, and more.
  • Ad Intelligence Engine - Launches and optimizes ads across platforms like Hulu, Spotify, Reddit, TikTok, and Taboola in real time.
  • Unified Performance Dashboard - Tracks engagement, sentiment, ROAS, and brand consistency while autonomously adjusting campaign strategy.

Built on Mobiquity's proven AdTech infrastructure and leveraging the programmatic expertise of its subsidiaries, CMOne seamlessly combines:

  • Organic and paid content strategies
  • Messaging and community management
  • Creative development and real-time media buying
  • Performance analytics and continuous optimization

From direct-to-consumer startups to global enterprises, CMOne allows teams to move from ideation to execution-without switching tools, writing prompts, or losing control over brand messaging.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks and AdHere and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns-bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mobiquity Technologies
Columbia Marketing Group
john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com
+1-646-736-1900


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
