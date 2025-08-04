CPI Aerostructures, Inc.: CPI Aero Receives $2.5 Million of Purchase Orders From U.S. Air Force for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it has received multiple purchase orders totaling $2.5 million under a previously announced contract from the U.S. Air Force valued at up to $65.7 million to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program ("PCIII") and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance ("TRIM") program. The new purchase orders bring the total funded value of the contract to $50.8 million and support additional kit deliveries within the currently funded period of performance into 2028.

The Northrop T-38 Talon is a two-seat, twinjet supersonic aircraft and has been the principal supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. Over 1,200 were produced and just under 500 are still being flown by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. The PCIII and TRIM programs give the aircraft a structural makeover that extends the service life of the aircraft beyond 2030.

"Kitting and Supply Chain Management is a key segment of CPI's portfolio and we are proud to be a small business supplying these critical aircraft modification kits to the U.S. Air Force," commented Dorith Hakim, president and chief executive officer of CPI Aero.

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

