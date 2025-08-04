Anzeige
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.: CPI Aero Receives $2.5 Million of Purchase Orders From U.S. Air Force for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it has received multiple purchase orders totaling $2.5 million under a previously announced contract from the U.S. Air Force valued at up to $65.7 million to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program ("PCIII") and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance ("TRIM") program. The new purchase orders bring the total funded value of the contract to $50.8 million and support additional kit deliveries within the currently funded period of performance into 2028.

The Northrop T-38 Talon is a two-seat, twinjet supersonic aircraft and has been the principal supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. Over 1,200 were produced and just under 500 are still being flown by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. The PCIII and TRIM programs give the aircraft a structural makeover that extends the service life of the aircraft beyond 2030.

"Kitting and Supply Chain Management is a key segment of CPI's portfolio and we are proud to be a small business supplying these critical aircraft modification kits to the U.S. Air Force," commented Dorith Hakim, president and chief executive officer of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:
Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Alliance Advisors IR Pamela Levesque
Jody Burfening Interim Chief Financial Officer
(212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200
cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com plevesque@cpiaero.com
www.cpiaero.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
