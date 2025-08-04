Tabula ICAV - Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

This notice is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt about the course of action to take in relation to this notice, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor.

If you have sold or transferred your shares in Tabula ICAV(the "ICAV") or any of the sub-funds subject to this notice (each a "Fund" and, together, the "Funds"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the prospectus for the ICAV dated 17 October 2023, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time (the "Prospectus") and the supplement for the relevant Fund (each a "Supplement"). Copies of the Prospectus and the Supplement are available upon request during normal business hours from the registered office of the ICAV or from the local representative of the ICAV in each jurisdiction in which the Fund is registered for public distribution.

Please note that this notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank").

2025

Re: Change of Name

Dear Shareholder

The purpose of this notice is to inform you of proposed changes to the names of the ICAV and the Funds listed in the table below with effect from 1 September 2025, subject to the approval of the Central Bank.

It is proposed to change the name of the ICAV, and the Funds as follows:

Current Name Proposed Name Tabula ICAV Janus Henderson ICAV Tabula HMT Global IG Credit Steepener UCTS ETF (EUR) Janus Henderson HMT Global IG Credit Curve Steepener Core UCITS ETF Tabula US Enhanced Inflation UCITS ETF (USD) Janus Henderson US Enhanced Inflation Core UCITS Janus Henderson EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate Core UCITS ETF (EUR) Janus Henderson EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate Core UCITS Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF (USD) Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF Janus Henderson FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration Core UCITS ETF Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate Core UCITS ETF Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF Janus Henderson EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate Core UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Tabula Japan High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Japan High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Tabula Pan European High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Pan European High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Tabula Mortgage-Backed Securities UCITS ETF Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Tabula Euro Short Duration Income UCITS ETF Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF Janus Henderson Tabula US Transformational Growth Equity UCITS ETF Janus Henderson US Transformational Growth High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF Tabula Haitong Asia Pacific Select Bond Fund Haitong Asia Pacific Select Bond Fund

The proposed changes to the names of the ICAV and the Funds reflect the acquisition of the ICAV's promoter, Tabula Investment Management Limited, by Janus Henderson Investors. The proposed changes to the names of the ICAV and the Funds will not result in any changes to the investment objectives or policies of any Fund nor the manner in which any Fund is managed.

If you have any queries arising from this document, please call the Investment Manager on +44207 909 4700 or at ir@tabulagroup.com.

Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications of the termination under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

Yours faithfully

Director

For and on behalf of

Tabula ICAV

